Creator of Peaky Blinders to produce Oasis movie alongside reunion tour

13 March 2025, 16:21

An Oasis movie is on the way from the creator of Peaky Blinders.
An Oasis movie is on the way from the creator of Peaky Blinders. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

An Oasis movie produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will be made in conjunction with the band's reunion tour.

The iconic Britpop band, who split in 2009 prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival, confirmed their long-awaited reunion in August 2024.

Knight, 65, who wrote the script for Oscar-nominated film Maria, and Disney+ series A Thousand Blows, will create and produce the movie, the band announced.

No release date has been set and there are no further details regarding the content of the film.

Read more: Oasis line up revealed for reunion gigs: Fan favourites and new star named ahead of world tour

Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher and brother Noal Gallagher
Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher and brother Noal Gallagher. Picture: Getty

The band, who split more than 15 years ago and released their chart-topping album Definitely Maybe about three decades ago, will first take to the stage for two performances at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

The UK and Ireland tour will also visit Manchester's Heaton Park, London's Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin's Croke Park throughout July, August and September.

When tickets went on sale for the UK and Ireland shows, some standard tickets more than doubled from £148 to £355, which was blamed on "unprecedented demand".

There was outrage from fans and the controversy prompted the Government and the UK's competition watchdog to pledge they would look at the use of dynamic pricing.

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy
Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy. Picture: Alamy

The band is also travelling to Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia, America, Mexico and Canada as part of their tour.

Oasis, who signed to independent record label Creation Records in 1993, soared to fame after they released their debut chart-topping album Definitely Maybe on August 29 1994.

They had hits with songs including Champagne Supernova, Wonderwall, Supersonic and Live Forever.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher had been known to get into arguments over the years, but things reached breaking point at a French festival when Liam began swinging around a guitar.

Noel quit the rock group on August 28 2009, saying he "simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer". In 2021, the documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996 was released to celebrate the band playing two concerts at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire a year after the release of their 1995 album What's The Story (Morning Glory).

The new film will be directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace and will be distributed by Sony Music Vision.

