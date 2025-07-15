The number one singles Oasis do not play

15 July 2025, 10:50

Oasis Live '25 Tour - Opening Night
Oasis Live '25 Tour - Opening Night. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Few bands will ever know the buzz of a number one single - and those that have reached the pinnacle of the chart are usually bound to play their greatest hits for their entire live careers.

But not Oasis. The Gallaghers have enjoyed success almost unmatched by any other British band and for their Live ‘25 tour have had the luxury of picking and choosing their setlist.

Read more: Fans boo Liam Gallagher after he dedicates song to Man City manager at Oasis' hometown gig

Noel, Liam, Bonehead, and co. have been playing an almost entirely 90s set list at their shows so far, with 2002 song Little By Little being the only post-Millenium hit to make the 19 track cut.

Oasis have had eight UK number one singles, so many in fact that five of these have been deemed surplus to requirements. Chart toppers D'You Know What I Mean?, Don’t Look Back in Anger, and Some Might Say have all been played - but here are the hits not considered the greatest.

Read also: Where Oasis have not sold out

All Around The World (Remastered)

All Around the World (1998)

Perhaps owing to its lengthy 9 minute 38 run time (the longest ever UK number one) this is not an Oasis cut you often hear on the radio, or on the road.

The song was reportedly written in the early 90s but Noel wanted to wait until he could afford a full orchestra to play the string parts before recording it.

All Around the World was performed extensively for the Be Here Now tour in 1997 but has not been heard live since December of that year - meaning it has not been played since it went to number one as a single the year after.

Oasis - Go Let It Out (Official Video)

Go Let it Out (2000)

The first single from the unloved Standing on the Shoulders of Giants album came at the band’s commercial zenith but creative lowpoint.

It was played extensively by the band upon release and as part of their 2002 tour. But Go Let It Out has not been performed live since December of that year.

The song did get a new lease of life in 2018 when Noel Gallagher played it several times on the road with his High Flying Birds band.

Oasis - The Hindu Times (Official Video)

The Hindu Times (2002)

The Hindu Times gained good reviews upon release and made it to number one in April 2002, before being knocked off by Sugababes’ Freak Like Me.

Although the only single from Heathen Chemistry to make it to number one, it was the album’s other takes that got more mileage on the road. Little By Little, Stop Crying Your Heart Out, and Songbird are more likely to make a playlist these days.

The Hindu Times was last played in 2004.

Oasis - Lyla

Lyla (2005)

Of the latter day Oasis singles, Lyla feels a particular omission on the tour with it having been played in most shows in the mid to late 2000s.

This was the final of the band’s number ones to feature Liam on vocals and also marked the usual frontman’s final appearance on Top of the Pops (he marked the occasion by barely trying to mime).

Oasis have played Lyla live 236 times, most recently in 2009.

Oasis - The Importance Of Being Idle (Official Video)

The Importance of Being Idle (2005)

The second single from Don’t Believe the Truth was the last of Oasis’s number one singles.

One of the biggest songs that featured Noel on vocals, the primary songwriter took the song on the road for his solo shows - but this has been absent from Live ‘25 so far.

The Importance of Being Idle was last performed by the whole band in 2009.

The first glimpse of Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter.

Harry Potter and the first image: TV series filming begins with glimpse of leading star and more cast announced

