Where Oasis plan to open pop-up shops ahead of tour

Oasis band clothing for sale in a shop. More merch is set to be on the way this month. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Oasis have announced they will launch pop-up shops across the UK as they prepare to embark on their reunion world tour.

The Gallaghers will kick off their Live '25 Tour in Cardiff on July 4 with further dates planned for Manchester, Edinburgh, Dublin, and seven shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Fans have forked out a collective £1bn to see the first Oasis shows since their 2009 split and could be tempted to part with more dosh when the shops open.

The often-feuding brothers appear to have held their relationship together until the eve of the concerts, but fans have raised issues of how the tickets have been sold, with millions being lost to scams.

Oasis tickets went on sale last year. Picture: Alamy

The stadium tour begins on July 4 with a show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, marking their first since the Gallaghers fell out before playing in Paris in 2009.

Here is what you need to know about their pop up shops.

Oasis have not played together since 2009. Picture: Alamy

Where are the pop up shops?

The Manchester branch will open on Friday, June 20.

Shops will also open in Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Edinburgh and London but the details have not been released yet.

All of the shops will close on July 27.

A press release said the shops will be stocked with "exclusive brand collaborations, limited-edition products and many items not available anywhere else".

Are tickets available for the Live ‘25 shows?

All of the shows have now sold out.

Resale options can be found here.

Liam Gallagher performs on the Be Here Now tour in 1997. Picture: Alamy

Oasis’s UK tour dates

Here are all of the British dates. Support will come from Cast and Richard Ashcroft.

JULY 2025

Friday 4 July – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Saturday 5 July – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Friday 11 July – Heaton Park, Manchester

Saturday 12 July – Heaton Park, Manchester

Wednesday 16 July – Heaton Park, Manchester

Saturday 19 July – Heaton Park, Manchester

Sunday 20 July – Heaton Park, Manchester

Friday 25 July – Wembley Stadium, London

Saturday 26 July – Wembley Stadium, London

Wednesday 30 July – Wembley Stadium, London

AUGUST 2025

Saturday 2 August – Wembley Stadium, London

Sunday 3 August – Wembley Stadium, London

Friday 8 August – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Saturday 9 August – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Tuesday 12 August – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

SEPTEMBER 2025