Where Oasis plan to open pop-up shops ahead of tour
19 June 2025, 14:22 | Updated: 19 June 2025, 14:33
Oasis have announced they will launch pop-up shops across the UK as they prepare to embark on their reunion world tour.
The Gallaghers will kick off their Live '25 Tour in Cardiff on July 4 with further dates planned for Manchester, Edinburgh, Dublin, and seven shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.
Fans have forked out a collective £1bn to see the first Oasis shows since their 2009 split and could be tempted to part with more dosh when the shops open.
The often-feuding brothers appear to have held their relationship together until the eve of the concerts, but fans have raised issues of how the tickets have been sold, with millions being lost to scams.
The stadium tour begins on July 4 with a show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, marking their first since the Gallaghers fell out before playing in Paris in 2009.
Here is what you need to know about their pop up shops.
Where are the pop up shops?
The Manchester branch will open on Friday, June 20.
Shops will also open in Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Edinburgh and London but the details have not been released yet.
All of the shops will close on July 27.
A press release said the shops will be stocked with "exclusive brand collaborations, limited-edition products and many items not available anywhere else".
Are tickets available for the Live ‘25 shows?
All of the shows have now sold out.
Resale options can be found here.
Oasis’s UK tour dates
Here are all of the British dates. Support will come from Cast and Richard Ashcroft.
JULY 2025
- Friday 4 July – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- Saturday 5 July – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- Friday 11 July – Heaton Park, Manchester
- Saturday 12 July – Heaton Park, Manchester
- Wednesday 16 July – Heaton Park, Manchester
- Saturday 19 July – Heaton Park, Manchester
- Sunday 20 July – Heaton Park, Manchester
- Friday 25 July – Wembley Stadium, London
- Saturday 26 July – Wembley Stadium, London
- Wednesday 30 July – Wembley Stadium, London
AUGUST 2025
- Saturday 2 August – Wembley Stadium, London
- Sunday 3 August – Wembley Stadium, London
- Friday 8 August – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
- Saturday 9 August – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
- Tuesday 12 August – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
SEPTEMBER 2025
- Saturday 27 September – Wembley Stadium, London
- Sunday 28 September – Wembley Stadium, London