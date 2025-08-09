Investigation after 'hundreds' of Oasis fans sneak into Wembley Stadium gig without tickets

9 August 2025, 17:49 | Updated: 9 August 2025, 17:58

Fans Attend Oasis Live '25 Tour At London's Wembley Stadium
Hundreds of Oasis fans were allegedly able to sneak into the Wembley Stadium gig without a ticket. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Wembley Stadium authorities said they are investigating allegations that hundreds of Oasis fans were able to sneak into a gig at the venue without a ticket.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Mancunian rockers recently played a series of dates at the iconic venue as part of their Live 25 tour.

Sadly, one fan - now named as Lee Claydon - fell to this death towards the end of the show.

Now, it has been revealed up to 200 people were asked for £350 each to be sneaked into one of the gigs via a disabled entrance.

A large group was able to use a copy of the same ticket to get into the stadium, where they were then handed wristbands giving them access to the VIP area at the front of the stage, two concertgoers told The Sun.

They said two women who allegedly orchestrated the scam told them they had "ten groups of 20" waiting.

One of the concertgoers added: "We were given our tickets, which were all the same, and a woman drew a shape on our hands.

Londra, UK. 02nd Aug, 2025. The atmosphere outside Wembley Stadium for one of Oasis reunion concerts in London, England, on August 2, 2025. (Photo by Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto) Credit: NurPhoto SRL/Alamy Live News
Oasis announced their reunion tour in August last year. Picture: Alamy

"We were told to go to the disabled door at entrance M, even though our tickets said entrance F.

"We showed our stamped hands to the person on the door, they scanned the tickets, even though we all had the same one, and let us in.

"Another member of staff then handed us a golden circle wristband and that was it. There were zero security searches. We just walked straight in."

Read more: Three people in their 40s arrested at Oasis concert in Edinburgh

Read more: Tributes paid to Oasis fan who fell to his death during band’s gig at Wembley Stadium

Liam Gallagher (L) and Noel Gallagher (R) of Oasis during their opening night in Cardiff
Liam Gallagher (L) and Noel Gallagher (R) of Oasis during their opening night in Cardiff. Picture: Getty

'Serious offence'

A spokesperson for Wembley Stadium said in a statement: "Entering Wembley Stadium without a ticket is a serious offence and we are investigating these allegations.

"If they are substantiated, we will refer our evidence to the police."

Oasis' run of concerts at Wembley between July 25 and August 3 was the first time Liam and Noel Gallagher appeared together onstage at the London venue since July 12 2009, when they performed during the Dig Out Your Soul tour.

The band are playing at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium this weekend, followed by Dublin's Croke Park.

The group will head to Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia and North America later in the year.

Oasis announced their reunion tour in August last year, 16 years after their dramatic split in 2009, which saw Noel quit following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

