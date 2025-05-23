'Glasgow, I'm so sorry', Olly Murs tells fans in emotional video after he pulls the plug on his show and walks off stage

The 40-year-old former X Factor star apologised to fans on Instagram with a heartfelt message. Picture: OllyMurs/Instagram/Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Olly Murs apologised to fans after he walked off the stage at his concert in Glasgow.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The pop singer walked off the stage at the Ovo Hydro venue in Glasgow after just 20 minutes on Thursday night - just six songs into his set.

The 40-year-old former X Factor star apologised to fans on Instagram with a heartfelt message.

"Glasgow, I'm so sorry that I had to walk off after six songs and cancel the show.

"Most of the time as singers, you can get through it if your voice is not 100%.

"But I walked out tonight thinking my voice is great, I maybe felt a little bit run down, but I didn't think I couldn't do the show or I wouldn't have come out otherwise."

Read more: Doctor Who bosses deny claims star Ncuti Gatwa 'axed' from show

Read more: U2’s Bono calls to ‘stop war’ as band perform Sunday Bloody Sunday at award ceremony

Olly Murs apologised to fans for walking out of the show in Glasgow. Picture: OllyMurs/Instagram

The singer said he was seeing a doctor before arena gigs in Manchester, Birmingham and London this weekend.

Murs said he hopes he feel well enough to perform at the weekend.

Speaking to his followers on Instagram, the Troublemaker singer said: "As you can probably hear from my voice it just sounded rubbish.

"And it's unfair for you guys who spent all that money to come and see me, you deserve the best show, and me being at my best.

"Hopefully I can recover from this."