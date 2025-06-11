Orlando Bloom pays £10k treatment to remove microplastics from his blood

Orlando Bloom's two-hour procedure took place at Clarify Clinic in London. Picture: Instagram orlandobloom

By Alice Padgett

Orlando Bloom has undergone a £10k treatment to remove microplastics, chemicals and toxins from his blood.

The actor, 48, shared a snap of himself hooked up to a machine on Monday.

The two-hour procedure took place at Clarify Clinic in London - and cost £9,750 for a single procedure.

Bloom wrote on the Instagram snap: "Thanks for the help @clarifyclinics - a new way of removing microplastics and toxic chemicals from our bodies."

On the Clarify Clinics website, the organisation explained: "Your plasma is gently separated from your red and white blood cells in a process called apheresis.

"The plasma is then passed through our safe and effective CE marked Clari column. The damaging substances like microplastics, forever chemicals, and inflammatory proteins are captured and removed.

Orlando Bloom in New York City on June 10. Picture: Alamy

"Unlike Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) nothing is added to your plasma during this process."

This means your plasma retains your unique and critical immune balance, electrolytes, clotting factors and cell signaling.

"After the harmful substances are removed, your clean plasma and blood cells are recombined before being returned to you."

Katy Perry performs at Qudos Bank Arena on June 4 in Sydney, Australia. Picture: Getty

This comes as Katy Perry recently admitted to fans she's turned to botox after struggling with jet lag.

She superstar singer explained her daughter Daisy, aged 4, has been waking her up at 5am.

But she did not appear tired, because of wrinkle-smoothing injections.

She told the crowd during her world tour: "You can't tell I'm tired because I got fresh Botox for Australia!"