Oscar-nominated ‘Sixth Sense’ actor Haley Joel Osment charged with public intoxication and cocaine possession

Actor Haley Joel Osment attends the 2025 PaleyFest LA - "Poker Face" event at the Dolby Theatre on March 29, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Oscar-nominated actor Haley Joel Osment has been charged with public intoxication and cocaine possession after his arrest earlier this month at a northern California ski resort.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Mono County District Attorney's office announced the misdemeanour charges against the 37-year-old actor, who starred as a child in films The Sixth Sense and A.I.

Osment was arrested on April 8 at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort on suspicion of public intoxication, district attorney David Anderson said.

The actor is due to be arraigned on July 7.

Osment rose to fame and received a best supporting actor Oscar nomination for starring opposite Bruce Willis in M Night Shyamalan's thriller The Sixth Sense.

Haley Joel Osment alongside Bruce Willis in 'The Sixth Sense'. Picture: Alamy

Two years later he starred in Steven Spielberg's A.I. and has worked consistently as a voice actor since then.

Osment has had previous run-ins with the law. In 2018, the police were called after the actor allegedly had a verbal argument at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

In 2006, Osment was charged with drunken driving and marijuana possession at the age of 18, after crashing his car into a postbox in the Los Angeles area and breaking a rib.

He was sentenced to three years of probation.

Read more: Trump says UK state visit could happen in September and it is an 'honour to be friend of king'

Read more: Chocolate prices up by nearly 50 percent since 2022 as extreme weather blamed for 'Chocflation'

Osment revealed why he left the acting industry after becoming a prominent child star.

"My parents used to say when I first started out in this industry, 'If it's ever not fun, you can quit tomorrow,'" Osment told E! News.

"And when I got to be college age, I got to go off and study theater and really think hard about whether I wanted to do this as my career in life."

"The answer has always been yes at all these junctures," he explained. "It's still a job that I really enjoy, despite all the uncertainty and the difficulty of being able to plan your life three to six months out."

He has also appeared in the television series The Kominsky Method and What We Do In The Shadows.

Osment is among the thousands of people who lost their homes in January's devastating Eaton Fire in the Altadena area near Los Angeles.