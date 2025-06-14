Daniel Barnett 9pm - 10pm
Outnumbered star secretly ties knot in countryside wedding
14 June 2025, 20:06
Outnumbered star Tyger Drew-Honey revealed he has secretly wed his long-term girlfriend in a secluded countryside wedding.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Star of hit series Outnumbered Tiger Drew Honey has tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend in a private countryside wedding, with the event believed to have taken place more than two months ago.
Tyger, 29, launched to fame as a child actor in the noughts show, and confirmed the wedding with Fluke Chitphuang in an Instagram story.
The post included a collage of wedding day polaroid pictures in a rural setting.
Read more: Dua Lipa confirms engagement to actor Callum Turner after a year-and-a-half romance
Read more: Kylie Minogue cancels string of upcoming shows as pop icon shares health update
In the photographs, the gushing bride can be seen wearing an elegant long white off-the-shoulder wedding gown.
The newlyweds could be seen posing in front of a picturesque countryside backdrop featuring blossoming flowers and oak trees. .
The pair have reportedly been an item for seven years.
His partner has also confirmed the two making it official by changing her surname on her Instagram profile.
It's unknown whether Tyger's Outnumbered co-stars were at the special day. Tyger was last seen in the iconic show last Christmas, when a special episode aired.