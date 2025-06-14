Outnumbered star secretly ties knot in countryside wedding

L-R: Daniel Roche, Claire Skinner, Hugh Dennis, Ramona Marquez and Tyger Drew Honey at a photocall for The Outnumbered Christmas Special, coming to BBC One and iPlayer on Boxing Day at 9:40pm, at BBC Broadcasting House in London. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Outnumbered star Tyger Drew-Honey revealed he has secretly wed his long-term girlfriend in a secluded countryside wedding.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Star of hit series Outnumbered Tiger Drew Honey has tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend in a private countryside wedding, with the event believed to have taken place more than two months ago.

Tyger, 29, launched to fame as a child actor in the noughts show, and confirmed the wedding with Fluke Chitphuang in an Instagram story.

The post included a collage of wedding day polaroid pictures in a rural setting.

Read more: Dua Lipa confirms engagement to actor Callum Turner after a year-and-a-half romance

Read more: Kylie Minogue cancels string of upcoming shows as pop icon shares health update

The Instagram story showed a number of wedding photos taken in a rural setting. Picture: Instagram

In the photographs, the gushing bride can be seen wearing an elegant long white off-the-shoulder wedding gown.

The newlyweds could be seen posing in front of a picturesque countryside backdrop featuring blossoming flowers and oak trees. .

The pair have reportedly been an item for seven years.

His partner has also confirmed the two making it official by changing her surname on her Instagram profile.

It's unknown whether Tyger's Outnumbered co-stars were at the special day. Tyger was last seen in the iconic show last Christmas, when a special episode aired.