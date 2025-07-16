Teen star Owen Cooper leads British Emmy charge as 'Adolescence' scores 13 nominations

16 July 2025, 01:54

Owen Cooper is reportedly the youngest actor to have been nominated for the award. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

British crime drama Adolescence has received 13 Emmy nominations, including for its young star, 15-year-old Owen Cooper, for best supporting actor in a limited series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Its lead, fellow Briton Stephen Graham, was nominated for outstanding actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, while the Netflix hit is also in the running for outstanding limited series.

Other British nominees included Sir Gary Oldman as outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role in thriller Slow Horses.

Slow Horses also received a nod for outstanding drama series.

The latest series of Black Mirror was nominated for outstanding limited series, with American actress Rashida Jones in the running for outstanding actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her role in it.

Irish actress Sharon Horgan was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Bad Sisters, while Irish actor Colin Farrell received a nomination for The Penguin.

The hard-hitting Adolescence examines the issues surrounding incel culture, online misogyny and bullying using social media.

Stephen Graham was nominated for outstanding actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, while the Netflix hit is also in the running for outstanding limited series. Picture: Getty

The four-part series prompted a national conversation about online safety when it premiered on Netflix in March.

This Is England star Graham plays Eddie Miller - the father of 13-year-old Jamie, played by newcomer Cooper - who sees armed police burst into his home to arrest his son.

Cooper is reportedly the youngest actor to have been nominated for the award.

The nominations for the 77th Emmy awards were revealed on Tuesday.

Scottish actor Alan Cumming was nominated for outstanding host on a reality or reality competition programme for his presenting work on the US version of The Traitors, which has also been nominated as the best reality competition show.

US thriller Severance received the most nominations, with 27, while The Studio led comedy nominees with 23.

The awards ceremony will be held in September.

