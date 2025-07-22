Black Sabbath and The Rolling Stones lead tributes to Ozzy Osbourne as star dies weeks after final show

22 July 2025, 19:34 | Updated: 22 July 2025, 20:08

Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the 2022 NFL season opening game
Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the 2022 NFL season opening game. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Tributes have flooded in for legendary heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne following his death aged 76.

Osbourne, known lovingly as The Prince of Darkness, had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019.

In a statement, his family said: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.

Black Sabbath, Osbourne's iconic metal band, paid

Metallica, who played at Osbourne's final show before his death, simply shared a heartbreak emoji at the tragic news.

Actor Jason Momoa, who has long voiced his love of metal music, shared a snap of him, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, adding: "All my aloha @sharonosbourne and ohana. So grateful. RIP."

Ronnie Wood said he is "very sad" to learn of Ozzy Osbourne's death.

The Rolling Stone posted on X: "I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne.

"What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham."

One fan wrote: “RIP to the one and only Ozzy Osbourne. There will never be another like him.”

While another added: “Rest in peace Ozzy Osbourne. Greatest to ever do it.”

UB40's Ali Campbell added: "You didn’t just shape a culture, you defined it. You led from the front and never looked back.

"My thoughts are with Sharon and the entire Osbourne family during this time."

"Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis."

Social media has been flooded with tributes to the rock and roll icon following the news of his passing.

Justice Secretary and MP for Birmingham Ladywood, Shabana Mahmood, wrote: "An honour to have celebrated the extraordinary life and legacy of Ozzy Osbourne just weeks ago.

Devastated to hear the news of his death today. One of the greatest gifts my city gave the world.

"My thoughts are with his family. In Ozzy’s own words: Birmingham forever."

Caroline Rassell, Chief Executive of Parkinson’s UK, said: “News of Ozzy Osbourne’s death, so soon after his celebratory homecoming show, will come as a shock to so many. By speaking openly about both his diagnosis and life with Parkinson’s, Ozzy and all his family helped so many families in the same situation. They normalised tough conversations and made others feel less alone with a condition that's on the rise and affecting more people every day.

“All of our heartfelt thoughts are with his family, friends and fans worldwide. His memory and the impact he left on the world will live on in all of them.”

Born John Michael Osbourne on December 3 1948 in Aston, Birmingham, he left school at 15 and did odd jobs including factory work before teaming up with school friend Geezer Butler in several bands.

The pair then linked up with the other founder members of Black Sabbath, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward, to form what was then called Earth Blues Company - later shortened to Earth - in 1968.

Initially a Mod who loved soul music, according to his biography on the band's official website, Osbourne crafted his darker image after writing lyrics for a song entitled Black Sabbath after the 1963 Boris Karloff film of the same name.

Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: Alamy

The name stuck - after they were forced to change it from Earth - and the band went on to sell millions of records over the next decade on the back of sound-defining tracks including Paranoid and War Pigs.

A product of their working-class roots and the post-Vietnam War era, the band tackled themes of war, social chaos and the supernatural.

He rose to further fame alongside his wife Sharon – whom he married in 1982 and with whom he has three children, Aimee, Jack and Kelly – through their reality TV series The Osbournes.

In 2020, Osbourne revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and he paused touring in 2023 after extensive spinal surgery.

He had a fall at home in 2019 which aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003, stopping his No More Tours 2 shows from going ahead in Europe and the UK.

The tour had previously been rescheduled several times because of illness, the Covid-19 pandemic and logistical issues.

He released his twelfth studio album Ordinary Man in 2020, followed by Patient Number 9 in 2022, which went to number three and two in the UK charts respectively.

Singer Ozzy Osbourne is shown performing on stage during a 'live' concert appearance with Black Sabbath.

