Ozzy Osbourne exhibition at Birmingham museum extended following 'phenomenal' public demand
5 August 2025, 19:52
An Ozzy Osbourne exhibition at Birmingham Museum And Art Gallery has been extended to the end of the year due to increased public demand.
The 76-year-old Black Sabbath frontman, who had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, died July 22, reportedly of a heart attack.
Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero was opened by Osbourne’s wife Sharon on June 25 to coincide with the band’s homecoming farewell concert at Villa Park on July 5.
Following his death, the museum hosted a civic book of condolence which closed on August 3 and will be presented to his family.
The free exhibition showcases Osbourne’s honours including Grammys, MTV awards and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame accolades and was originally due to end on September 28, but has now been extended to the end of 2025.
Zak Mensah and Sara Wajid, co-chief executives of Birmingham Museums Trust, said: "We are delighted to announce the extension of Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero to the end of the year.
"The public response to the exhibition has been overwhelming so far, demonstrating the love and affection for Ozzy from the people of Birmingham and beyond.
"We would like to extend our gratitude to Sharon and the rest of the Osbourne family for allowing us to continue to display this exhibition as a fitting tribute to Ozzy’s life and legacy and to enable as many fans as possible to come and visit."
Sam Watson, chairwoman of Central Bid Birmingham, which supports businesses in the city, said: "Central Bid is extremely proud as curator and sponsor of the exhibition, which gives fans the chance to connect with the life and legacy of someone who never forgot where he came from.
"The response from the public has been phenomenal, and it’s only right that the exhibition continues so even more people can pay tribute to Ozzy’s extraordinary life."
Osbourne died just over two weeks after Black Sabbath were reunited barely two miles from where they first played together more than 50 years ago.
The band were recently given the freedom of the city of Birmingham, which recognises people’s exceptional service to the city.