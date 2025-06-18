Pamela Anderson says filters and AI being used on photos has led to people becoming 'boring-looking'



Pamela Anderson arrives on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala
Pamela Anderson arrives on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Pamela Anderson has said she wants to challenge beauty norms and thinks the use of AI and filters on photographs has led to people becoming "boring-looking".

The actress, who stars in forthcoming film The Naked Gun, said she feels "freedom" in walking a red carpet without make-up on.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "I think that with AI technology and filters, people are becoming kind of boring-looking. I want to challenge beauty norms. I've always been a rebel.

"It's freedom to know you can walk on a red carpet without a stitch of make-up on. I mean, why can't I? Men do it all the time."

'Baywatch' Photocall
'Baywatch' Photocall. Picture: Getty

Anderson, whose career has been experiencing a resurgence in recent years, appears in The Naked Gun reboot alongside Irish actor Liam Neeson - due to be released this summer.

"It's going to show a different side of me," she told the magazine. "I feel every film I do lately is healing various parts of me. And you need a big, messy life to draw from if you want to make these kinds of things interesting."

She went on: "I love being in a creative space. That's my happy place. I love poetry, film and music, and I feel like I'm just trying to live this part of my life as authentically as possible.

"I don't know what my next incarnation will be, but right now, I want to peel it back. Clean up a little bit and just see: who am I?"

Anderson, who was a Playboy model before being propelled to fame in her role as lifeguard CJ Parker in Baywatch in the 1990s, has two sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

In 2022, her private life was shone under the spotlight once again, with the TV series Pam & Tommy dramatising their whirlwind romance.

Anderson made her Broadway debut playing Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago in 2022, and last year she starred in film The Last Showgirl, which led to her being nominated for a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award.

Anderson, who appears on the cover of the July/August issue of Harper's Bazaar, told the magazine: "I feel like because I've been given this second chance - not everybody gets one - I get to do it my way."

