David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff found dead after 'taking her own life' aged 62

6 March 2025, 16:36

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff with David Hasselhoff
Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff with David Hasselhoff. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff has been found dead after taking her own life.

Bach-Hasselhoff, an actress herself, is said to have been found in her Hollywood home with a self-inflicted shotgun wound.

But there was no suicide note, according to US showbiz outlet TMZ, which first reported the news.

Bach-Hasselhoff and Hasselhoff were married between 1989 and 2006 before she filed for divorce.

Custody disputes between the pair continued another eleven years until 2017.

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff last year
Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff last year. Picture: Getty

They had two daughters and each had custody of one of them.

She is also survived by a granddaughter.

Hasselhoff said the family was "deeply saddened" by his ex-wife's death.

Pamela Bach Hasselhoff pictured with David in 2005
Pamela Bach Hasselhoff pictured with David in 2005. Picture: Alamy

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time," he added.

Paramedics had been called out to her house after her family reported not hearing from her.

Bach-Hasselhoff appeared in films and TV mostly in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s, including Baywatch and the Francis Ford Coppola film Baywatch.

