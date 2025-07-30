Tributes pour in as Iron Maiden's original singer dies aged 69

Paul Mario Day has died aged 69. Picture: Facebook

By Henry Moore

Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Mario Day has died at the age of 69.

Tributes have poured in for the rock legend, who was a founding member of the iconic metal outfit.

Day’s death was announced by the band he joined after Iron Maiden, called More.

Paying tribute to the singer, the band wrote: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the great MORE vocalist Paul Mario Day.

Paul Mario Day was the lead singer of Iron Maiden for a year. Picture: YouTube

"Paul was a huge part of the [New Wave of British Heavy Metal] from his time in an early version of Iron Maiden and of course his fantastic performance on the ‘Warhead’ album.”

“He was a well loved figure in British rock music and played many memorable shows not least the legendary 1981 Monsters of Rock show at Castle Donington with AC/DC, Whitesnake/David Coverdale as well as tours with Iron Maiden Def Leppard and many other legendary artists.

"Mike Freeland remembers him fondly as a ‘bloody great vocalist!'

"It’s an honour for us to continue to play his music and we will always think of him every time we hit the opening notes to ‘Warhead’.

"We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s family and friends and also the many fans around the world who love his music.

"Play his music loud and sing along!

"Thank you. Rock in peace Paul."

Day was a founding member of Iron Maiden, singing for the band for one year from 1975 to 1976.

He was later replaced by Dennis Wilcock.