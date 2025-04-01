Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan to star in new collection of Beatles biopics

1 April 2025, 10:05

Paul Mescal, from left, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, and Harris Dickinson, cast members of the upcoming films about The Beatles
Paul Mescal, from left, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, and Harris Dickinson, cast members of the upcoming films about The Beatles. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Paul Mescal will play Sir Paul McCartney while fellow Irish actor Barry Keoghan takes on the role of Sir Ringo Starr in a collection of new Beatles biopics.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sony Pictures announced there will be four films, with an April 2028 release date, directed by British filmmaker Sir Sam Mendes.

Also revealed in the cast are Babygirl star and British actor Harris Dickinson, who will play John Lennon, while Mescal's Gladiator II co-star Joseph Quinn portrays George Harrison.

Speaking at the CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas on Monday, which the cast also attended, Sir Sam called the films the "first binge-able theatrical experience".

"I've been trying to make a story about The Beatles for years," he added.

The Beatles - (l-r) George Harrison, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Ringo Star
The Beatles - (l-r) George Harrison, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Ringo Star. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Paul McCartney plays live with Ringo Starr in surprise reunion of Beatles legends

Read More: Get Back: Paul McCartney reunited with bass he played on string of Beatles hits, 52 years after it was stolen

It was already announced that Sir Sam will produce the films under his Neal Street Productions banner alongside its co-founder Dame Pippa Harris, the former chairwoman of Bafta, and Julie Pastor.

The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd and The Beatles - Sir Paul, Sir Ringo, and the families of Lennon and Harrison - have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

Sir Ringo previously appeared to let slip that Saltburn star Keoghan had taken on the role.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "I believe he's somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many."

When Sir Ridley Scott was promoting his second Roman epic Gladiator II last year, he revealed Mescal was joining the Beatles project, telling an industry event that the actor was "actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next" so he may not be able to join him on his next film.

Previous films about the Beatles include Nowhere Boy, about Lennon growing up in Liverpool, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

BBC drama Lennon Naked starred Doctor Who actor Christopher Eccleston as Lennon, and Chapter 27 depicted the musician's death in New York in 1980 with Dallas Buyers Club actor Jared Leto playing his killer, Mark David Chapman.

Formed in 1960, The Beatles are the best-selling musical act of all time and one of the most influential groups in the world, having achieved 18 UK number one singles and 16 UK number one albums.

Normal People star Mescal and Keoghan are both Oscar nominees, having been nominated for drama Aftersun and black comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin, respectively.

Dickinson has also acted in the comedy Triangle Of Sadness and thriller Where The Crawdads Sing, while Quinn rose to fame in Stranger Things before taking on roles including in A Quiet Place: Day One.

British actor Quinn is also set to play Johnny Storm, known as the superhero Human Torch, in Marvel films The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Avengers: Doomsday.

