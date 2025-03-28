Revealed: Paul O'Grady's heartbreaking final video recorded just minutes before his death

By Emma Soteriou

A final video of Paul O'Grady has been shared by his widower, who called the footage filmed shortly before the comedian and presenter's death "bittersweet".

O'Grady, who rose to fame as drag queen alter-ego Lily Savage before hosting a string of popular TV programmes, died at his home "unexpectedly but peacefully" in March 2023 at the age of 67.

His official Instagram account, which is managed by his husband, Andre Portasio, shared the video of the comedian thanking fans for reading his book Eddie Albert And The Amazing Animal Gang: The Amsterdam Adventure, along with him stroking his beloved pets.

The clip was recorded just 20 minutes before O'Grady died.

His partner said: "In this bittersweet moment, you see him as the genuinely kind man he was, expressing heartfelt gratitude to everyone for supporting his book, which he recorded for an award ceremony he couldn’t attend.

"It’s hard to believe it’s been two years since his passing.

"All the while, he’s surrounded by his beloved dogs. We miss you dearly, @paulogrady. Happy heavenly birthday!"

Speaking in the video, O'Grady said: "Hello everybody, I'm Paul O'Grady and I just want to say a massive thank you for reading my book, and also for voting for it.

"I'm absolutely delighted with my award so thank you very much."

He continued: "And by the way, this is Eddie, this is my dog. Aren't you? You're famous. And Butch in the book is based on this little one.

"You're being very quiet today aren't you? Anyway, once again, thank you so much.

"I really appreciate it. Look after yourselves."

Portasio met O'Grady in 2006 before they tied the knot in an intimate London ceremony in 2017.

O'Grady was known for his fondness of dogs and became an ambassador for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in 2012, following the success of his multi award-winning For The Love Of Dogs show, which was filmed at the charity.