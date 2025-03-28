Revealed: Paul O'Grady's heartbreaking final video recorded just minutes before his death

28 March 2025, 14:55 | Updated: 28 March 2025, 14:58

Paul O'Grady
Paul O'Grady. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A final video of Paul O'Grady has been shared by his widower, who called the footage filmed shortly before the comedian and presenter's death "bittersweet".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

O'Grady, who rose to fame as drag queen alter-ego Lily Savage before hosting a string of popular TV programmes, died at his home "unexpectedly but peacefully" in March 2023 at the age of 67.

His official Instagram account, which is managed by his husband, Andre Portasio, shared the video of the comedian thanking fans for reading his book Eddie Albert And The Amazing Animal Gang: The Amsterdam Adventure, along with him stroking his beloved pets.

The clip was recorded just 20 minutes before O'Grady died.

Read more: Star Wars and Batman actor dies aged 94 following dementia battle

Read more: Prince William shares piece of advice with Clarkson Farm's stars in show of support for farmers

His partner said: "In this bittersweet moment, you see him as the genuinely kind man he was, expressing heartfelt gratitude to everyone for supporting his book, which he recorded for an award ceremony he couldn’t attend.

"It’s hard to believe it’s been two years since his passing.

"All the while, he’s surrounded by his beloved dogs. We miss you dearly, @paulogrady. Happy heavenly birthday!"

Speaking in the video, O'Grady said: "Hello everybody, I'm Paul O'Grady and I just want to say a massive thank you for reading my book, and also for voting for it.

"I'm absolutely delighted with my award so thank you very much."

He continued: "And by the way, this is Eddie, this is my dog. Aren't you? You're famous. And Butch in the book is based on this little one.

"You're being very quiet today aren't you? Anyway, once again, thank you so much.

"I really appreciate it. Look after yourselves."

Portasio met O'Grady in 2006 before they tied the knot in an intimate London ceremony in 2017.

O'Grady was known for his fondness of dogs and became an ambassador for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in 2012, following the success of his multi award-winning For The Love Of Dogs show, which was filmed at the charity.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Museum Of London Docklands, West India Quay, Borough Of Tower Hamlets, London, England, U.K.

'Challenge whiteness’, London Museum tells employees in diversity push

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia

A sign is displayed out the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Whitehall.

Top secret military documents marked 'sensitive' found dumped on residential Newcastle street

Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts

Nasen Saadi, 21, has been jailed for at least 39-years following a murder charge.

Criminology student jailed for life for murder of personal trainer on Bournemouth beach

Over 10,000 are feared to have died in the Myanmar earthquake

Over 10,000 feared dead in Myanmar earthquake as shockwaves collapse skyscraper 800 miles away in Bangkok

Marcin Majerkiewicz (left) has been found guilty of the murder of Stuart Everett (right)

Man, 42, jailed for life for murder and dismemberment of pensioner whose body parts were dumped across Salford

The earthquake has proved devastating

Moment terrified swimmers trapped in rooftop pool as massive earthquake sends water cascading down to street

Putin has vowed to 'finish off' Ukraine.

Putin vows to 'finish off' Ukraine and mocks size of British army after 'reassurance force' announced

King Charles waved at members of the public as he was driven to Buckingham Palace

King Charles seen in public for the first time since hospital visit after 'suffering side-effects' of cancer treatment

Usha Vance

Usha Vance hit with fresh humiliation as Greenland residents refuse to meet her during solo trip

c

Lucky Brit set to scoop UK's biggest ever jackpot with £202 million EuroMillions draw tonight

Angela Rayner

Angela Rayner's own staff to strike after being told to come into the office more often

Exclusive
LBC Presenter Nick Ferrari visits Cromwell Hospital in West London.

Nick Ferrari shares his experience getting tested for prostate cancer amid calls for UK to ramp up routine screening

Dame Esther Rantzen and her daughter Rebecca Wilcox

Dame Esther Rantzen's daughter gives heartbreaking update on national treasure's terminal cancer diagnosis

WH Smith will disappear from high streets but will remain at train stations and airports

WH Smith to disappear from the High Street: All 500 shops to have different name after £76m deal

Latest News

See more Latest News

A skyscraper collapsed as the earthquake hit

Huge 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar sparks panic in Bangkok 800 miles away as dozens trapped after tower collapses
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are set to get married in Venice

Jeff Bezos to hold star-studded 'wedding of the century' in Venice with city's 'entire fleet of water taxis booked out'
A family was killed in the horror crash

Family killed by drunk ex-RAF pilot in M6 crash after he slammed into them head-on while driving wrong way
Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknapp appears to make Nazi salute after calling England manager Thomas Tuchel 'a Germany spy'
The justice secretary tours the newly opened HMP Millsike in Yorkshire.

Early release for serious offenders part of new prison reforms, justice secretary reveals, as she opens new jail
William Hewes, 22, died at Homerton University Hospital (HUH) on January 21 2023, within 24 hours of being admitted after his meningitis, caused by a meningococcal infection, developed into sepsis.

Student, 22, who died of sepsis 'may have survived' if hospital had listened to desperate pleas of doctor mother
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

Boats search for survivors after a tourist submarine sank in the popular Egyptian Red Sea destination of Hurghada, Egypt

Tourist submarine accident in Egypt: What we know so far as 6 confirmed dead

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Brian Pitts ran the multi-million pound operation with help his former partner, Katie Harlow, from a Thai villa

Gang leader sentenced for £4m racket making fake medicine in garden sheds to sell on dark web

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King forced to cancel royal engagements as he is hospitalised after 'suffering side-effects' of cancer treatment
Prince Harry, co-founder of Sentebale and Dr. Sophie Chandauka, chairwoman, pictured last year

Harry 'torn apart' by African charity boss's 'racism and sexism' claims, with prince 'left reeling' after stepping down
(Left to right) The Prince of Wales, Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland

Prince William shares piece of advice with Clarkson Farm's stars in show of support for farmers

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News