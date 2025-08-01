Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight to pen upcoming James Bond script

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The man behind Peaky Blinders will write the script for the next James Bond film, Amazon MGM Studios announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Steven Knight will join director Denis Villeneuve in creating the upcoming Bond film, which will see a new actor take on the iconic role.

It comes after Amazon MGM Studios took full creative control of the franchise from the Broccoli family in February.

Knight, best known for Birmingham crime drama Peaky Blinders, has confirmed a script is in development ahead of a potential 2028 release date.

Read more: Who could play the next James Bond?

Steven Knight attending a screening of A Thousand Blows at BAFTA, central London. Picture: Alamy

With the film’s director and writer confirmed, the next announcement is likely to be the actor playing the iconic spy.

Names touted for the role are Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi and Harris Dickinson.

Last March, The Sun claimed to have insight that Johnson had been lined up as the next Bond - although this has not been confirmed by either side.

“I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell,” Taylor-Johnson told Rolling Stone about the rumours linking him to the part.

“I don’t feel like I need to have a future drawn out for me. I feel like: whatever’s drawn out for me, I can f*****g do better.”