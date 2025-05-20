Peppa Pig becomes a big sister as Mummy Pig welcomes new baby and reveals adorable name

20 May 2025

By Shannon Cook

The chimneys at Battersea Power Station in London are lit up pink as 'Mummy Pig' and 'Daddy Pig' from television series Peppa Pig, announce that they are expecting a girl. Issue date: Friday April 25, 2025.
The chimneys at Battersea Power Station in London are lit up pink as 'Mummy Pig' and 'Daddy Pig' from television series Peppa Pig, announce that they are expecting a girl. Issue date: Friday April 25, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Peppa Pig becomes a big sister as Mummy Pig welcomes newest addition to the family and reveals sweet name.

Peppa Pig's family celebrated the arrival of a baby girl.

Mummy Pig gave birth at 5:34AM on Tuesday to a little girl called Evie - in a sweet tribute to Mummy pig's aunt Evie.

Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig welcomed the little girl at the exclusive Lindo Wing in London - the same location where Kate Middleton gave birth to all three of her children.

Siblings Peppa and George are reportedly joyous over the birth of their little sister and excited to meet her, while Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig are 'looking forward to lots of happy snorts and sleepless nights'.

Peppa Pig's social channels had been teasing the baby was due 'any day now'
Peppa Pig's social channels had been teasing the baby was due 'any day now'. Picture: @officialpeppa/Instagram

The news of the birth was revealed on Good Morning Britain, which is where Mummy Pig first revealed her pregnancy news back in February.

This comes after the gender reveal was marked by a sweet celebration at Battersea Power Station, in collaboration with National Children's Trust.

The station's chimneys were lit up in the colour pink, signifying Mummy Pig's third baby will be a girl.

The animated show has told the story of Peppa, who lives with Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, and her little brother George for more than two decades.

The voice of the character of Mummy Pig told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "I'm excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because we're having another baby.

"I'm due in the summer, and we're all so excited."

She added that she was a "little overwhelmed at the thought of having three children under five running around, but mostly just completely delighted", and revealed they were yet to choose a name.

When asked if she had shared the news with their other children, she said: "Yes, we weren't able to keep it a secret for long.

"Peppa knew something was going on, and she's such a curious thing, we had to tell her before she popped.

"They've had the occasional wobble and worry, but they're mostly so excited.

"Every day they ask me how big the baby is. When is it coming? Does it like dinosaurs and muddy puddles? It never stops."

Mummy Pig has been portrayed by actress and comedian Morwenna Banks, while Amelia Bea Smith has been the voice of Peppa Pig since 2020.

Earlier the series had teased the arrival of the new baby on social media, with a video of Mummy Pig remembering having a baby - including the crying.

Peppa Pig first aired in 2004 on Channel 5 Milkshake and Nick Jr, and is now available in more than 180 territories along with being broadcast in over 40 languages.

Co-created by Neville Astley and Mark Baker, from animation studio Astley Baker Davies, the series has inspired theme parks in the UK and elsewhere as well as being featured on collectable Royal Mail stamps.

It was acquired by toy company Hasbro in 2019 as the part of them buying Entertainment One's brands.

Viewers can expect to see the new baby on screen in the autumn.

