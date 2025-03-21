Peter Kay halts London gig as he warns noisy fans they will be kicked out - weeks after 'Lisa Riley' heckler removed

By Emma Soteriou

Peter Kay has halted his London gig to warn noisy fans that they will be kicked out - just weeks after having a 'Lisa Riley' heckler removed.

The comedian paused his show at the O2 on Thursday night to warn fans that he would call security if they kept "kicking off".

It came just weeks after controversy surrounding a heckler who he compared to Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley.

Hearing a commotion, Kay said: "Is it them in that box? Is that them? Who is it? Eh, it's you monkeys there."

"Now then, what are we going to do with you now?" Kay said. "These people in this area now, do any of you look like Lisa Riley? No, alright."

He then asked the audience to raise their hands "if those gentlemen are p****ing you off" before telling his security team to deal with the unfolding drama.

He added: "You can carry on, but if you're rambunctious, you're going home early... you naughty boys."

Kay's Better Late Than Never tour, which has already grossed £27million, marks his first live tour in a decade. It has been running for almost three years.

Lisa Riley was among those to attend the show at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, showing there was no hard feelings after Kay's earlier joke.

"THANK YOU so so so much Peter for the most fantastic night at @fdarena," she posted on X.

"We laughed until it hurt - the show is absolutely hilarious - we were up until way gone midnight reciting all the jokes-northern at its absolute best. You are the best of the best. Love ya."

The woman who was kicked out of the show just weeks ago said Kay had "humiliated" her, accusing him of picking on her because of her weight.

She was heard shouting from the audience "'We love you, Peter' before being kicked out by security.

Kay responded: "'Go on, off you go Lisa Riley."

He doubled down on the decision on Instagram, later sharing a post saying: "At the show on Saturday night, February 8, in Manchester I had two hecklers disrupting from the very start.

"I did my best to address the situation and made light of it, as any comedian would, but unfortunately, their interruptions continued.

"I then tried to ignore them, hoping they'd settle down, but when the disruption persisted into the second half of the show, I asked the audience around them if they were being bothered by the noise.

"They all shouted 'yes', and when I asked for a show of hands, at least forty people raised theirs.

"At that point, I had no choice but to take action.

"The lady who was escorted out did bear a striking resemblance to Lisa Riley, though I don't see how that's an insult."