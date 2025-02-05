Tributes pour in as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels star P.H Moriarty dies aged 85

Sir Geoff Hurst and PH Moriarty. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Tributes have poured in following the death of British actor P.H. Moriarty at the age of 85.

The Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels star, best known for his turn in 1980s gangster film The Long Good Friday, passed away beside his wife in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Confirming his death, charity Orchid Cancer said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of P.H. Moriarty.

“He was a talented actor best known for his roles in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and The Long Good Friday.

“A gifted voice actor and a dedicated supporter of Orchid, his contributions and unwavering commitment will always be remembered.

PH Moriarty passed away at the age of 86. Picture: Getty

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Born in Deptford, London in 1938, Moriarty originally worked as a boxer and dock worker before finding his place on the silver screen in his 50s.

Following his decision to become an actor, he adopted the name P.H Moriaty - to avoid confusion with fellow actor Paul Moriarty.

He starred in a slew of British classics including Quadrophenia, Scum, A Sense of Freedom, The Riddle and Evil Never Dies.

His career ended in 2021 with his turn in Ian Jarvis’ Rise of the Footsoldier: Origins.

Fans have flooded social media with tributes to the star since his death was confirmed.

One wrote: "Sad to hear about the passing today of actor PH Moriarty, aka Razors in The Long Good Friday."

Another said: "So sorry to hear of the passing of P. H. Moriarty absolute gentleman "Razor" to some "Harry the hatchet" to others."