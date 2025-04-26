Original Coronation Street star Philip Lowrie dies aged 88

26 April 2025, 14:27

Philip Lowrie has died
Philip Lowrie has died (pictured right with Su Pollard). Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Philip Lowrie, one of the original stars of Coronation Street, has died aged 88.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lowrie, who appeared in the first episode of the soap in 1960 as the original bad body Dennis Tanner, died on Friday, his publicist Mario Renzullo said.

"My client and very dear friend, Philip Lowrie, the beloved actor renowned for his role as Dennis Tanner on Coronation Street, passed away yesterday at 88," Mr Renzullo's Saturday statement said.

"His death marks the end of an era for the world's longest-running soap, where he became a cornerstone of its storytelling."

When the soap started more than six decades ago, Lowrie's character was seen as a national heartthrob thanks to his roguish role.

Barbara Knox and Philip Lowrie attend the TV Choice Awards 2013
Barbara Knox and Philip Lowrie attend the TV Choice Awards 2013. Picture: Getty

Dennis was introduced as the son of Elsie Tanner, and moved in with his mother after being released from prison.

He left the Street in 1968, when he married Jenny Sutton and moved to Bristol, and did not return until 2011.

According to Mr Renzullo, Lowrie was presented in September 2011 with a certificate by the Guinness World Records for being the person with the longest gap between television appearances as the same character in the same show.

Dennis soon got back in touch with newsagent Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox), who was her sweetheart when she first appeared in the show in 1966, and they tied the knot when he came back.

He left the soap again in 2014, and was later killed off without making another appearance on screen.

Lowrie had originally auditioned for the role of Ken Barlow prior to the show's launch, and appeared in the first episode at the age of 24.

William Roache was soon cast as Ken for the beginning of the soap, and became a regular sparring partner for Dennis.

Born in Ashton-under-Lyne, near Manchester, Lowrie's mother saved for his fees to go to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada) in London after he left school.

Philip Lowrie (pictured in 1967) was one of the original stars of Coronation Street
Philip Lowrie (pictured in 1967) was one of the original stars of Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy

After graduating three years later, he soon received his first parts in the West End, appearing with Dame Margaret Rutherford and Peggy Mount in the play Farewell, Farewell, Eugene.

He also appeared on Victoria Wood's comedy shows, such as Victoria Wood's All Day Breakfast, Victoria Wood, Pat and Margaret, Live In Your Own Room, We'd Quite Like To Apologise, Victoria Wood As Seen On TV, and Wood And Walters.

His later stage lead roles in the 2000s and 2010s included being in Dame Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, The Case Of The Frightened Lady and The Lady Vanishes.

