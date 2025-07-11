PinkPantheress reveals she's banned from every Sainsbury's store in UK

PinkPantheress reveals she's banned from Sainsbury's stores across UK. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Singer-songwriter PinkPantheress has revealed she's banned from every Sainsbury's store in the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 24-year-old singer - real name Victoria Beverley Walker - has claimed that she has been banned from the supermarket after her best friend was involved in "illegal" activity.

Explaining that she did not steal anything but was banned anyway, and thought that a whole-country ban for just taking a Drumstick was "a bit much".

Read more: Third summer heatwave sees mercury hit 32 degrees - as hosepipe ban comes into force across parts of UK

Read more: UK economy shrinks for second month in a row - in blow to Rachel Reeves

PinkPantheress performs during the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Friday, June 27, 2025. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

"My friend stole a Drumstick from Sainsbury's, but that actually is illegal," PinkPantheress said.

"But I remember thinking to myself like – and we got banned – and we really went through it. I got banned, but I didn't steal anything.

"I remember thinking like given our age at the time, one Drumstick resulting in a ban, it's a bit much. Because we were banned from all Sainsbury's across the country."

Following the remarks, a Sainsbury's spokesperson said they are unable to verify whether the ban remains in place - or whether the incident ever took place.