Pixie Lott reveals she's pregnant with second child on stage at festival

London, England. 24th May 2025. Pixie Lott wears a tshirt gifted by a fan as she presents new single 'Somebody's daughter' to the Foodie Festival audience. Cristina Massei/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Singer Pixie Lott has announced she's pregnant with her second child while performing at the Mighty Hoopla Festival in London.

Noughties pop star Pixie Lott has revealed she is expecting a baby while mid-performance at the Mighty Hoopla Festival in Brockwell Park, London.

The Turn It Up singer is already mum to Albert, whom she and husband Oliver Cheshire welcomed in October 2023.

Now, the singer, 34, has announced that she and model Oliver, 36, are expanding their family.

While performing on stage on Sunday, the star revealed: ‘I’m having another baby!’

Pixie Lott (left) with her husband Oliver Cheshire (right) in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Pixie – real name Victoria Louise Lott – covered her stomach for the occasion, sporting a vibrant red mini dress while giving an energetic performance to crowds of up to 60,000.

At one point, she reportedly turned to the side to show off her bump while smiling.

She wore her iconic blonde locks in curls and was surrounded by dancers, her name in bold lettering on the screen behind her.

The Boys and Girls songstress joined a starry lineup this weekend, with the likes of Jade, Kesha, Ciara, Loreen, JoJo, and Vengaboys taking to the stage for the pop extravaganza.