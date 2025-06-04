Pop star Jessie J reveals cancer diagnosis

4 June 2025, 07:01

Jessie J perform an intimate set on the majestic background of Union Chapel in Islington, North London.
Jessie J perform an intimate set on the majestic background of Union Chapel in Islington, North London. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Jessie J has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, the pop star has revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Price Tag singer said she is going to "disappear" for a bit after receiving the devastating news.

She revealed the "early" diagnosis to fans in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning.

The 37-year-old said she had been “going back and forth” about whether to go public with the information.

“I’m a sharer – I’ve always shared everything that I go through in my life,” she said.

Read more: David Tennant, Jessie J and Billie Piper stun on Bafta red carpet

Read more: Cancer patients forced to 'skip meals and ration doses' amid 'deeply worrying' shortage of key drug

Her diagnosis came shortly before release of her recent single No Secrets, which came out in April.

"I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me, and also I'm a sharer. I've always shared everything that I go through in my life.

"Before 'No Secrets' came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer," she said.

Jessie wanted to stress that it had been caught "early".

She added: "Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period."

Making light of a tough situation, Jessie joked: “I’m getting to keep my nipples … that’s good."

The mum-of-two reassured fans that she will still be playing Capital's Summertime Ball on 15 June.

But she added that she will disappear after to have surgery, vowing to return with more music.

"It’s a very dramatic way to get a boob job! I am gonna disappear for a bit after [the] Summertime Ball to have my surgery. And I will come back with massive t**s and more music,” she said.

Jessie also said she hasn't had time to process it yet as she's "working so hard".

"I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories," she added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dogd could prevent eczema in young children.

Study reveals which pet could prevent eczema in at-risk children

The 46-year-old, who has twice won a national bravery award, then slammed the teenager to the ground and placed his hand over the boy’s face while shouting threats and curse words.

Police hit back at ‘unjust’ decision to sack award-winning officer over ‘lack of respect’ towards knife carrying teen

Cameron Bradford was detained in Munich after allegedly being caught smuggling cannabis.

Mother-of-one, 21, becomes latest Brit arrested for drug smuggling as she's held in Munich returning from Thailand

Kai has garnered a huge social media following in recent years.

Man arrested attempting to storm Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort to 'marry' his teen granddaughter Kai

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton is thought to be in line to be the next Chief of Defence Staff.

Non-pilot RAF ‘money man’ Sir Richard Knighton tipped to take top military post as head of armed forces

Palestinians carry bags filled with food and humanitarian aid provided by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Gaza aid centres close for the day as Israel warns roads leading to hubs 'considered combat zones'

Evelyn, Paityn and Olivia Decker

Police launch manhunt for ex-soldier accused of kidnapping and murdering his three daughters

Exclusive
38-year-old Greg Monk from Glasgow arrived in the resort town of Albufeira for a night out last Tuesday

Family of Scottish man missing in Portugal for a week 'in living hell' as search focuses on rough terrain

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in action

Bruno Fernandes ‘wants to stay at the highest level’ as he turns down Saudi move

The regulator, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), published a report that found travellers face "inconsistent treatment and outcomes" for similar ticketing issues across the railway.

Train firms taking 'disproportionate action' against honest passengers, watchdog warns

Although the committee noted there were "signs of improvement", PAC chairman Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said Sellafield continued to present "intolerable risks".

'Intolerable risks': Shocking report warns UK’s most hazardous nuclear site could leak radioactive water until 2050s

An elderly lady walks with a zimmer frame to her chair

AI foot scanner can spot heart failure weeks before hospital admission, study finds

Exclusive
The Home Office confirmed that 1,194 asylum seekers reached the UK in 18 small boats on Saturday—the highest daily total so far in 2025.

Amber Rudd tells Government to 'get a grip' as record 1,194 Migrants cross channel in one day

Exclusive
Former head of the diplomatic service Lord Simon McDonald stressed to LBC's Andrew Marr that NATO 'couldn't force the UK to do anything'.

‘NATO can’t force the UK to do anything’: Former top diplomat pushes back on defence spending hike

The 46-year-old, who has twice won a national bravery award, then slammed the teenager to the ground and placed his hand over the boy’s face while shouting threats and curse words

Shocking footage shows award-winning officer sacked for ‘lack of respect’ after slamming knife-carrying teen to ground

On March 20, 2022, hundreds of protesters attended a rally in front of Hackney Town Hall, London, United Kingdom, to demonstrate their support for Child Q.

Black schoolgirl was ‘demeaned’ and felt ‘physically violated’ after police strip search while on her period

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sunny Jacobs

Exonerated US death row inmate turned campaigner dies in Irish house fire

Commander Julian Bennett outside a Metropolitan Police misconduct hearing at Palestra House, south east London.

Senior Met officer sacked for second time over refusing drugs test

Just before midnight, after major broadcasters projected that Lee Jae-myung would win the presidency, he made his first public appearance with his wife, Kim Hye-Kyung, in front of the National Assembly to greet his supporters.

South Korea opposition Lee Jae-myung wins election following months of martial law chaos

Police officers cover with an inflatable tent, behind a firefighter vehicle, the tents delimiting the scene of an incident in Water Street.

Four people injured in Liverpool parade can be named as restrictions lifted after horror crash
Search teams look through a derelict and abandoned property to the west of Praia De Luz, Portugal in the search for Madeleine McCann.

Madeleine McCann detectives drain well as police look for toys and DNA in renewed search

Sir Tony Blair spoke at the SXSW festival in London and said Britain needs to embrace AI.

Tony Blair says Britain should have AI doctors and nurses as former PM claims it's 'absurd' not to do more in the NHS
Pipers at the statue to Robert The Bruce during a re-enactment to commemorate the 700th anniversary of the Battle Of Bannockburn.

Controversial trotting track development at historic Bannockburn battlefield site dismissed
Ukraine’s underwater explosion attack on Crimean Bridge caught on camera

Ukraine’s underwater explosion attack on Crimean Bridge caught on camera

Dutch PM Dick Schoof steps down and far-right leader Geert Wilders quits as Dutch government plunged into chaos

Dutch PM Dick Schoof steps down and far-right leader Geert Wilders quits as Dutch government plunged into chaos
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia

Six things you need to know about Alzheimers - as drug trials bring new hope

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan posted two adorable pictures of Lilibet

Meghan shares adorable birthday tribute to Princess Lilibet

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Meghan to speak as guest of honour at LA museum’s Night of Wonder

The Duchess of Sussex has decided to "just pause" restocking her As Ever brand

Meghan stops selling her As Ever jam... for now - as she wants to avoid 'annoying' customers

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News