Pop star Jessie J reveals cancer diagnosis

Jessie J perform an intimate set on the majestic background of Union Chapel in Islington, North London. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Jessie J has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, the pop star has revealed.

The Price Tag singer said she is going to "disappear" for a bit after receiving the devastating news.

She revealed the "early" diagnosis to fans in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning.

The 37-year-old said she had been “going back and forth” about whether to go public with the information.

“I’m a sharer – I’ve always shared everything that I go through in my life,” she said.

Her diagnosis came shortly before release of her recent single No Secrets, which came out in April.

"I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me, and also I'm a sharer. I've always shared everything that I go through in my life.

"Before 'No Secrets' came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer," she said.

Jessie wanted to stress that it had been caught "early".

She added: "Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period."

Making light of a tough situation, Jessie joked: “I’m getting to keep my nipples … that’s good."

The mum-of-two reassured fans that she will still be playing Capital's Summertime Ball on 15 June.

But she added that she will disappear after to have surgery, vowing to return with more music.

"It’s a very dramatic way to get a boob job! I am gonna disappear for a bit after [the] Summertime Ball to have my surgery. And I will come back with massive t**s and more music,” she said.

Jessie also said she hasn't had time to process it yet as she's "working so hard".

"I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories," she added.