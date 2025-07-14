Pride and Prejudice fans left fuming after Netflix axes iconic scene from remake

14 July 2025, 07:29 | Updated: 14 July 2025, 07:31

Colin Firth
The famous scene of Coline Firth emerging from the lake turned him into a sex symbol. Picture: BBC

By Flaminia Luck

Fans of Pride and Prejudice have been left fuming after an iconic scene will not be in the remake, it has been confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The famous scene in the 1995 version when Mr Darcy - played by actor Colin Firth - emerges sodden from the lake wearing a white shirt became one of TV's favourite scenes.

However, it will now now longer be in the upcoming version.

Bosses have reportedly ruled against it in a move intended to avoid "objectifying men", according to the MailOnline.

The new six-episode series is set to star Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet and Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy.

Author Dolly Alderton is set to write it and the series is set to be filmed in the UK this year.

The infamous wet shirt as worn by Colin Firth in Pride and Prejudice on display at the "Lights Camera Auction" photocall
The infamous wet shirt as worn by Colin Firth in Pride and Prejudice on display at the "Lights Camera Auction" photocall. Picture: Getty

The famous "wet shirt" was designed by costume designer Dinah Collin and made by Cosprop.

Cosprop's general manager Chris Garlick said multiple versions of the shirt were made as it was worn in wet and dry scenes, and in case it was needed for re-takes.

The scene skyrocketed the price of the shirt three decades later - after auctioneers guessed it would sell for between £7,000-£10,000.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE(TV 1995) COLIN FIRTH PPRJ 004
Picture: Alamy
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE JENNIFER EHLE, COLIN FIRTH
Picture: Alamy
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, Colin Firth, 1995
Picture: Alamy

Previously, Netflix executive Mona Qureshi said: “We are delighted to be sharing this beloved British classic with our global audience. Pride and Prejudice is the ultimate romantic comedy.

“Dolly’s fierce intelligence and enormous heart, twinned with her genuine love of the Austen novel, means she is able to bring new insights, whilst celebrating all that the generations of fans hold so dear.

"The caliber of a cast led by Emma, Jack, and Olivia is testament to this precious story being in the best possible hands with Euros Lyn and the team at Lookout Point at the helm.”

The Crown actor Emma Corrin will star as Elizabeth Bennet
The Crown actor Emma Corrin will star as Elizabeth Bennet. Picture: Alamy

