Exclusive

Chain hotels and restaurants will kill the West End warns cinema boss in fight against closure

25 February 2025, 15:45

The Prince Charles Cinema which is facing threat of closure after the cinema's landlords demanded that a break clause be added to their new lease
The Prince Charles Cinema which is facing threat of closure after the cinema's landlords demanded that a break clause be added to their new lease. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

London could lose its beloved West End if chain hotels and restaurants are allowed to replace independent locations, the boss of the under-threat Prince Charles Cinema told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hidden in an alleyway just off Leicester Square lies what is perhaps Britain’s most beloved independent cinema.

A staple of the West End, the Prince Charles Cinema opened its doors on Boxing Day 1962 and has gone on to host Oscar winners, beloved directors and thousands of avid film fans.

But now, the Prince Charles Cinema faces what may be its biggest challenge since its doors opened more than 60 years ago.

The cinema’s landlord Zedwell LSQ Ltd, which is owned by billionaire Asif Aziz’s Criterion Capital, has requested a six-month “break clause” in its lease, which ends in September and is currently being renegotiated.

Asif Aziz has been described as Britain&squot;s "meanest landlord."
Asif Aziz has been described as Britain's "meanest landlord.". Picture: Alamy

The cinema says this break clause would allow Aziz, once described as “Britain’s meanest landlord”, to give it just six months’ notice if Zedwell made the decision to redevelop the site.

Aziz is locally known as “Mr West End” due to his vast property portfolio in central London, which includes the London Trocadero, recently controversially retrofitted into a hotel, and the first-ever YMCA, which is set to close in the coming months following a high court ruling.

“We got a letter back in response from the landlord's lawyer proposing a lease that was a third as long and a rent that was twice as much and introducing this six-month break clause which has only recently become accepted under the law,” Ben Freedman, Managing Director of The Prince Charles Cinema told LBC.

“They (Zedwell) own huge chunks of the West End. We are a fiercely independent business, we get no public subsidy. And so even though the law, we've been advised that the law is in our favour, the law also favours the person offered with the deepest pockets.

“So we felt we had not much option but to go public with our concern, which we did.

“And we were, I don't know, pleasantly surprised. Pleasantly is probably too soft a word, but, it was amazing the response we had.”

The movie-going community has rallied behind Prince Charles in recent weeks, with a petition titled “SaveThePCC” garnering over 150,000 signatures since its launch. “I think we had 100,000 signatures within about 12 hours and an outpouring of support from people because we've been there for a long time, as well as from Westminster Council, Greater London Authority, the BFI, our local MP,” Mr Freedman said.

This huge outpouring of support, with celebrities such as Paul Mescal and Edgar Wright throwing their weight behind the campaign, saw Zedwell offer new terms but still insist on the six-month break clause, Mr Freedman added.

The looming threat of redevelopment is not an issue the Prince Charles is facing alone, with billionaire property magnates buying up swathes of historic West End locations and replacing them with chain hotels and restaurants.

Creatives, who once saw Soho as the greatest place to be in the world, are abandoning the West End at an unprecedented rate due to high rents and brutal landlord practices, Mr Freedman told LBC.

The SaveThePCC campaign has amassed over 160,000 signatures.
The SaveThePCC campaign has amassed over 160,000 signatures. Picture: Screengrab

He believes something must be done to protect London’s West End if it is to remain as iconic as it has been for decades.

While Mr Freedman insists Zedwell, whose owner Aziz has a long history of buying London properties for redevelopment, can not be blamed for the changing face of the West End, he has called on Labour to defend the area and its history.

He said: “This is about the homogenization of an area. I started off in the film industry in the mid-80s, and used to walk up and down Wardour Street.

“The film companies were there, there were lots of creatives there and there's no doubt there are many fewer. I mean, I'm not sure how many film companies are still in the West End.

“At some point you have to think about why people come to the West End.

“What makes the West End special and a West End of lots of national stores, national hotel chains and national restaurants is going, is… likely to draw many fewer people.”

Since the risk of the cinema closing came to light, Labour has come under fire for not doing more to protect the location.

Some have even suggested Labour is ignoring the public outcry as to not discourage investment from property developers.

On this, Mr Freedman said: “The Labour Party have a lot on their plate. Over the years, I've come to the conclusion that things happen less because of outright corruption and more just to do with apathy and ignorance and people just not quite knowing what to do.”

Despite the hundreds of thousands of people who have thrown their support behind the Prince Charles, the risk of redevelopment still looms large.

Mr Freedman has one message to film lovers who are looking to support the cinema and other theatres across the UK.

He told LBC: “It's pretty simple, get off your ass and go and watch a film in the cinema and you won't be disappointed.

“I think the industry has spent huge sums of money over the last 20 years and transforming that experience.”

In the coming months, the Prince Charles Cinema will host a number of events alongside film makers, actors and production companies to raise funds and build support as it continues to fight for its life.

Among the celebrities to share their support behind the cinema is Gladiator star Paul Mescal.

He told GQ: “Since I moved to London, it has been a place where I and many other people who love film go to discover new filmmakers, to discover a back catalogue of films from directors we admire.

“It's where I saw La Haine for the first time, it's where I saw In the Mood for Love for the first time.”

While Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan declared: “Film culture in Great Britain is unthinkable without the Prince Charles.”

Writing on its website, the Prince Charles Cinema said: “The Prince Charles Cinema is truly irreplaceable. Nothing like it exists, not just in the West End, London and UK but anywhere in the world from Hollywood, New York, Paris, Rome, Tokyo or even The Little Prince Cinema, Stratford Ontario.

“It would mean losing not just an iconic cultural institution, but also an engine for the economy of the West End that brings people from all over London and the surrounding area to watch films, shop and eat and drink. This would have repercussions way beyond the building itself.

“We can’t let that happen.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

William met with England coach Thomas Tuchel today.

Prince William all smiles as he meets with England coach Thomas Tuchel

Exclusive
One in four teachers would not be happy to give school lunches to their own children

One in four teachers would not be happy to give school lunches to their own children, study reveals

Andrew Westwood was found guilty of 26 offences including rape and sexual assault of a child.

Sex Education actor jailed for 15 years after raping and sexually abusing young girls

shirley ballas

Man, 37, admits stalking Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas over six-year period

A doctor in the DRC (File)

Mystery disease kills more than 50 people in Democratic Republic of Congo

The incident happened on campus at the University of Nottingham

Female student, 18, dies after horror e-bike crash on university campus

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim speaks out after the latest round of redundancies at the club

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim speaks out after latest round of mass redundancies at crisis club

Aslef has called off two strikes

Elizabeth Line train driver strikes called off after new pay offer

Registered XL Bully dogs must be housed securely, neutered, kept on a lead and muzzled in public (file image)

Police shoot two XL Bullies 19 times after dogs viciously attack 84-year-old pensioner

Sections of the M4 and the M48 were closed into the evening on Saturday, with the knock-on effects of traffic continuing into Sunday morning, Avon and Somerset police said.

Man found dead on M4 had been confronted by 'online paedophile hunters' and arrested day before death

Gilbert Colvin Primary School

Teacher sacked after joke about 'whacking' pupil over the head not understood

Speaking via video link to a Kyiv conference, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that Britain is ready to commit British troops on the ground in Ukraine in order to maintain peace.

‘Russia is a menace’: PM raises defence spending by £13.4bn a year as he slashes foreign aid

The pensioner allegedly cited the film "Day of the Jackal" in his posts.

Pensioner arrested over 'Day of the Jackal threat to kill PM' posted on social media

Police at the scene in central London on Monday at 'Fast Eddie's' mansion

Three knifed at playboy’s notorious £15m London mansion where Bonnie Blue performed

The body of Scottish businessman Campbell Scott was found in a remote area 60 miles from Nairobi

Scottish businessman's body found in sack in Kenya with 'his hands and feet bound with rope'

A Biscoff ice cream product has been recalled

Popular Biscoff treat urgently recalled from shelves amid health fears after 'undeclared' allergy risk discovered

Latest News

See more Latest News

Polish Armed Forces Day Celebrated In Warsaw, Poland

NATO scrambles warplanes in Poland after Russia launches latest strikes on Ukraine

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal manager) applauds the fans on the final whistle at the Arsenal v West Ham United

'Over my dead body': Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta won't concede Premier League title to Liverpool
Amanda Pritchard's resignation as Chief Executive is expected to be confirmed this afternoon

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard to step down from her role

Jose Mourinho was appointed Fenerbahce manager in 2024

Galatasaray accuse Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho of making 'racist statements'

Ofcom will 'name and shame' social media companies that don't take action to cut down abuse of women and girls

Social media companies to be 'named and shamed' for not protecting women and girls online, Ofcom chief tells LBC
Video footage shows police rushing towards the Hart Space during the attack

Horror footage shows moment police rush towards Southport dance studio while killer is still inside
Registered XL Bully dogs must be housed securely, neutered, kept on a lead and muzzled in public

Man in his 80s seriously injured after XL bully attack in Warrington

Ocean Infinity is searching for the downed plane

British team launches 'final search' for MH370, in bid to solve mystery of vanished plane 11 years on
The BBC has pulled the documentary from iPlayer while it does more 'due diligence'

BBC Gaza documentary cameraman ‘celebrated October 7 attacks’ as cost of film is revealed

Bessborough Road, where the crash took place

Pedestrian in her 40s killed in London bus crash as car driver arrested for dangerous driving

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla leaves after a visit to the Beaney House of Art and Knowledge in Canterbury, Kent.

Queen adopts rescue puppy after she was left heartbroken following death of her beloved dog
Diana would have tried to solve the rift between William and Harry, her former lover has said

Princess Diana's ex-lover says she would have tried to heal William and Harry's rift

Britain's King Charles pulls a pint alongside Tower Brewery owner John Mills, during a visit to the Tower Brewery in Burton-Upon-Trent

King Charles pulls himself a pint during visit to family-owned brewery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News