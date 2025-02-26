Breaking News

Radio and TV legend Henry Kelly dies aged 78

Henry Kelly. Picture: Shutterstock

By Emma Soteriou

Former LBC and Classic FM presenter Henry Kelly has died at the age of 78, his family have confirmed.

Listen to this article

The TV presenting legend, who hosted Game for a Laugh and Going for Gold, "died peacefully" on Tuesday "after a period of ill health".

"Henry will be sorely missed by his friends and family, including his partner Karolyn Shindler, their son Alexander, Henry's daughter Siobhan and her mother Marjorie," his family said in a statement.

Kelly was a founding presenter on Classic FM, where he had a daily breakfast programme from 1992 to 2003.

He then went on to host both the drivetime and weekend breakfast shows on LBC.

Earlier in his career, he fronted the popular television series Game for a Laugh.

He went on to host the game show Going for Gold for 10 seasons from the late 1980s to the mid-1990s.

Henry Kelly at the Classic FM Radio launch. Picture: Shutterstock

The original show saw people from different countries competing against each other for a cash prize through answering questions.

It was shortly revived with newsreader John Suchet at the helm during the 2000s, with the European contestants absent from the revival.

Born in Dublin on April 17, 1946, Kelly began his career at The Irish Times.

He went on to become its northern editor, based in Belfast in the 1970s - where he covered the height of the Troubles.

In 1976, he joined the Radio 4 current affairs programme The World Tonight as a reporter and presenter.

He then had a number of TV presenting gigs throughout the '80s.

