Rapper Kanye West advertises t-shirt featuring a Nazi swastika, after 'antisemitic rampage' on X

8 February 2025, 20:57

Kanye West.
Kanye West. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Rapper Kanye West has advertised t-shirts with the Nazi swastika, hours after 'antisemitic rampage' online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rapper Kanye West has controversially advertised a t-shirt with a Nazi swastika on it.

It came shortly after West claimed that his 'antisemitic rampage' on X was just a "social experiment".

The post appeared on his X account, and he described it as "my greatest performance art piece thus far".

The post garnered nearly 34,000 likes.

One tweet declared "I AM A NAZI", another saying "I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B*****S."

The t-shirt advertised on Kanye West's X account.
The t-shirt advertised on Kanye West's X account. Picture: X @KanyeWest

The rapper, who is now known as Ye, was continually posting tweets of an antisemitic nature and describing slavery as "a choice" from Thursday evening to Friday afternoon.

At the end of his tirade, he said: "I won...I tweeted pretty much everything I felt like for 12 hours and I still have my Twitter. And most importantly my billions. 

"Thank you everyone for participating in this social experiment. Thank you and love to all my fellow rappers. Thank you and love to all black women. Thank you and love to all gays. 

"Thank you and love to all Jews. Thank you and love to all gay Jew rappers. Thank you to all broke N******. Thank you to the internet trolls. 

"Thank you for all neurodivergents. And a special thank you to Elon. I actually love everybody (especially fat WOMEN)."

A spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism said: "Once again, Ye has gone on an antisemitic rampage online. It couldn't be any clearer that he is an unrepentant, proud antisemite.

"More people have viewed these posts than there are Jews on the planet.

It is obvious that Ye has not learned his lesson the first time, when Adidas ended its partnership with him, following our call to do so.

"At a time of unprecedented antisemitism, there can be no mistaking this incitement for exactly what it is. We call on Elon Musk to remove him from X."

Read more: Watch moment Israeli hostages are handed to Red Cross by Hamas in third swap of ceasefire

Read more: Trump sanctions International Criminal Court as he accuses it of 'targeting' US and 'close ally' Israel

It comes after Adidas, which produced the 47-year-old's Yeezy trainers, severed its ties with the Power rapper in 2022, donating more than 150 million dollars (£117 million) to anti-hate groups.

The move came after West made a number of antisemitic remarks including praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in a conversation with US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that year.

In a video obtained by US outlet TMZ in 2023, West was also seen making a series of incoherent statements, including references to Jews and Zionists.

Following the remarks, he issued an apology in Hebrew on Instagram, which read: "I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions.

"It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused."

He added: "Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

In 2023, Alex Klein, a former business partner of West, also said he used "offensive phrases" about him being Jewish in a BBC Two documentary.

The rapper previously received an eight-month suspension from X, then known as Twitter, in October 2022, after a series of erratic tweets, which appeared to show a symbol combining a swastika and a Jewish star.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

'Make Europe Great Again' Rally In Madrid

'Make Europe Great Again': Far-right European political leaders praise Trump at Madrid meeting

Andrew Gwynne.

Health minister sacked over comments posted in WhatsApp group

Police officers hold back protesters trying to block the road.

Two arrested as protesters clash with police outside proposed site for new Chinese ‘mega-embassy’ in London

Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

'She's terrible': Trump takes swipe at Meghan, but will not deport Prince Harry

Freed Palestinian prisoners are greeted by a crowd as they arrive in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

Emotional scenes in West Bank and Gaza as Palestinians reunited with their families after release from Israeli prisons

Elsie Dot Stancombe, Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Bebe King.

'She was grateful for life': parents of Southport stabbing victims pay tribute to their children

Israeli hostage reunited with his family.

Emotional moment Israeli hostages reunite with families after being paraded on stage by Hamas

Police officers hold back protesters trying to block the road at the rally.

Protesters clash with police as thousands rally outside proposed site for new Chinese ‘mega-embassy’ in London

The father of the Huszti sisters has said he believes his daughters were "kidnapped" and "cruelly killed"

Heartbroken father of sisters found dead in River Dee believes they were 'lured to their death'

Hollyoaks star and country singer thought to be son of British couple shot dead in French villa ‘by UK gangsters’

Hollyoaks star breaks silence over death of mum found dead in French villa with her husband

Harvey Willgoose's parents Caroline Willgoose (left) and Mark (right) holder a banner as they march to Bramall Lane in memory of their son

Hundreds gather for memorial march after 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose stabbed to death at school in Sheffield

Police tell locals to stay away from Jeremy Clarkson’s pub due to large gathering of pony and traps

Police tell locals to stay away from Jeremy Clarkson’s pub due to large gathering of pony and traps

Pauline Quirke

Birds of a Feather star Pauline Quirke 'struggling to identify family members' amid dementia battle

Detail of the logo on a Sony PlayStation 5 home video game console

PlayStation Network hit with worldwide outage as tens of thousands of gamers locked out

The Government has ordered Apple to allow it to access encrypted files uploaded to the cloud by any Apple user worldwide, it has been reported.

UK Government orders Apple to give it access to users’ encrypted data in 'unprecedented attack on privacy'

The wreckage of the small commuter plane that crashed in western Alaska has been found

Missing Alaska Bering Air plane found with all 10 people on board confirmed dead

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hollyoaks star and country singer thought to be son of British couple shot dead in French villa ‘by UK gangsters’

Hollyoaks star and country singer thought to be son of British couple shot dead in French villa ‘by UK gangsters’
Israeli hostages Or Levy, Eli Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami have been released

'We won't gloss over the shocking scenes', warns Netanyahu as three freed by Hamas paraded on stage
Harry and Meghan at the 2023 Invictus Games

Meghan to join Prince Harry at Invictus Games in Canada

General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union Steve Wright is yet to receive a follow up on the minister’s comments.

Government must introduce health checks for firefighters after Grenfell, union says

c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

PM holds 'crisis summit' after Bank of England warning over 'Stagflation'

'Either be disruptors or disrupted': Starmer tells ministers at start of 'crisis summit' after 'Stagflation' warning
Marcelle King

'My face was swelling up like Frankenstein's Monster': LBC uncovers scores of illegal botox products being sold online
President Trump Hosts Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba At The White House

Donald Trump slams brakes on some China tariffs in third trade war U-turn

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Roaming Arrivals

Calls for Kanye West to be removed from X after 'antisemitic rampage' online

Netlifx has hiked its subscription prices without adverts by £2, or 18%, to £12.99 a month for British users.

Netflix hikes prices for Brits after hitting record subscription figures

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Pope Francis meets Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall at the Vatican on April 4, 2017.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to meet Pope Francis during state visit to Italy

v

School named after Prince Andrew set to rebrand to something less 'controversial'

The Princess Royal during a visit to Southmead Hospital in Bristol to thank the team of doctors, nurses and health professionals who treated her following her accident in June 2024.

Princess Anne returns to the intensive care unit where she had treatment for head injuries

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

b

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

k

Badenoch’s leadership is failing and she is clearly panicked by Reform

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News