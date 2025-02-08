Rapper Kanye West advertises t-shirt featuring a Nazi swastika, after 'antisemitic rampage' on X

By Alice Padgett

Rapper Kanye West has advertised t-shirts with the Nazi swastika, hours after 'antisemitic rampage' online.

Rapper Kanye West has controversially advertised a t-shirt with a Nazi swastika on it.

It came shortly after West claimed that his 'antisemitic rampage' on X was just a "social experiment".

The post appeared on his X account, and he described it as "my greatest performance art piece thus far".

The post garnered nearly 34,000 likes.

One tweet declared "I AM A NAZI", another saying "I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B*****S."

The t-shirt advertised on Kanye West's X account. Picture: X @KanyeWest

The rapper, who is now known as Ye, was continually posting tweets of an antisemitic nature and describing slavery as "a choice" from Thursday evening to Friday afternoon.

At the end of his tirade, he said: "I won...I tweeted pretty much everything I felt like for 12 hours and I still have my Twitter. And most importantly my billions.

"Thank you everyone for participating in this social experiment. Thank you and love to all my fellow rappers. Thank you and love to all black women. Thank you and love to all gays.

"Thank you and love to all Jews. Thank you and love to all gay Jew rappers. Thank you to all broke N******. Thank you to the internet trolls.

"Thank you for all neurodivergents. And a special thank you to Elon. I actually love everybody (especially fat WOMEN)."

A spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism said: "Once again, Ye has gone on an antisemitic rampage online. It couldn't be any clearer that he is an unrepentant, proud antisemite.

"More people have viewed these posts than there are Jews on the planet.

It is obvious that Ye has not learned his lesson the first time, when Adidas ended its partnership with him, following our call to do so.

"At a time of unprecedented antisemitism, there can be no mistaking this incitement for exactly what it is. We call on Elon Musk to remove him from X."

It comes after Adidas, which produced the 47-year-old's Yeezy trainers, severed its ties with the Power rapper in 2022, donating more than 150 million dollars (£117 million) to anti-hate groups.

The move came after West made a number of antisemitic remarks including praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in a conversation with US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that year.

In a video obtained by US outlet TMZ in 2023, West was also seen making a series of incoherent statements, including references to Jews and Zionists.

Following the remarks, he issued an apology in Hebrew on Instagram, which read: "I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions.

"It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused."

He added: "Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

In 2023, Alex Klein, a former business partner of West, also said he used "offensive phrases" about him being Jewish in a BBC Two documentary.

The rapper previously received an eight-month suspension from X, then known as Twitter, in October 2022, after a series of erratic tweets, which appeared to show a symbol combining a swastika and a Jewish star.