Ray Brooks, voice of Mr Benn and star of Coronation Street, Eastenders and Cathy Come Home, dies aged 86

Actor and narrator Ray Brooks has died at the age of 86. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

English actor Ray Brooks has died at the age of 86 after a short illness.

Brooks was best known for narrating the 1970s children's TV show Mr Benn and for his role in EastEnders playing Joe Macer, who killed his wife Pauline Fowler.

The actor died peacefully on Saturday with his loved ones at his bedside, according to a statement shared by his family with the BBC.

The statement also revealed that Brooks had spent the last few years living with dementia.

Brooks starred in the British comedy film 'The Knack ...and How to Get It'. Picture: Getty

Brooks' sons, Will and Tom, said: "His three true loves were family (he also had a daughter Emma, who died in 2003), Fulham Football Club, and spending time in Brighton, where he was born."

The cartoon Mr Benn, narrated by Brooks, follows the character who enters a magical costume shop and travels to new places based on the costumes he wears.

Despite the cartoon only releasing 13 episodes, it became well known for generations of children as episodes were repeated twice a year for more than 21 years.

Brooks starred in Ken Loach's Cathy Come Home. Picture: Alamy

British actors Ray Brooks and Janet Key who appeared together in a new television series 'Running Wild'. Picture: Getty

Brooks went on to appear in a host of different primetime television shows including ITV's Coronation Street, in which he played Norman Philips.

He also starred in the BBC comedy drama Big Deal, which followed gambler Robbie Box as he tried to make a living by betting while also trying to maintain his relationship with Jan, played by Sharon Duce.

Brooks earned himself a number of film credits, including a role in The Knack... And How To Get It, which won the 1965 Palme D'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

A year later he starred in Ken Loach's Cathy Come Home, which documented the impact of Britain's housing shortage in the late 1960s.

Brooks at the Grand Hotel in Brighton back in 2004. Picture: Alamy