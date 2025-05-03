'Heart is shattered': Reality TV star Kirk Medas, 33, dies as family pays touching tribute to Floribama Shore TV personality

TV reality star Kirk Medas has died age 33. Picture: Getty/Social media

By Shannon Cook

Reality TV star Kirk Medas - known for appearing on the Floribama Shore series - has died at age 33.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The star had reportedly been battling a 'severe illness'.

Medas' family revealed that the reality star died from 'liver failure'.

He was reportedly hospitalised in intensive care on April 18.

Aimee Hall, his Floribama Shore co-star, confirmed Medas' death in a since-deleted Facebook post on Friday.

Ms Hall wrote: “We lost our brother, our best friend, our heart - Kirk.

“I was at the beach when I felt it. Before the call even came, a dolphin kept coming up to me, as if to say goodbye.

Read more: Hollyoaks actor and reality TV star Paul Danan's cause of death emerges at inquest

Read more: Prince Harry says he ‘can’t see a world’ where his family come to UK after lost security appeal

“Kirk and I shared a love for dolphins and the ocean, and in that moment, I just knew.

"Though my heart is shattered, I find peace in knowing he’s no longer in pain.

"He’s in heaven now - free, whole, and making everyone laugh the way only he could.”

Kirk Medas' mother set up a GoFundMe page. Picture: GoFundMe

Ms Hall added: “Kirk had the kindest soul, a heart full of love for everyone he met, and a spirit that brought people together.

“He truly was the glue that held us all close.”

She continued: "I’ll never forget the moment they placed him on the ventilator, before the coma took hold. I told him I loved him, and tears rolled from his eyes.

"That memory will stay with me forever. I already miss his voice, his laughter, his presence.

"The world feels a little dimmer without him - but I know I’ll see my best friend again someday.

"Until then, I’ll carry him in my heart. Always."

The cast of MTV reality TV show "Floribama Shore" arrive for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, 2019. Picture: Getty

Medas was selected to star in Floribama Shore alongside Hall, Nilsa Prowant, Gus Smyrnios, Jeremiah Buoni, Candace Rice, Codi Butts and Kortni Gilson.

He appeared on the hit series from 2017 to 2021.

Prior to Medas' death, his co-stars told fans about his illness.

His mother also created a GoFundMe page to help with hospital costs.

Ms Prowant wrote on Instagram: "Thank you all so much for the overwhelming love, prayers, donations, messages, and support for Kirk.

"He’s been in the ICU on a ventilator for two weeks now, fighting necrotizing pancreatitis and sepsis.

"Watching someone you love go through something so painful and uncertain is heartbreaking, but your messages, prayers, and kind words have truly lifted us in this dark time.

"His mama is so grateful for every single one of you... and I know Kirk will be too.

"Please keep praying for him… He’s strong, and we’re believing in healing, recovery, and a miracle. One day at a time."

Medas' family said he had been suffering from "a severe case of necrotising pancreatitis", TMZ reported.