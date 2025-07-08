'Peace and love': Beatles legend Ringo Starr celebrates 85th birthday in style in Beverly Hills

Ringo Starr poses beside the 'Peace & Love' sculpture during a celebration of his 85th birthday in Beverly Hills. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Ringo Starr celebrated his 85th birthday alongside famous faces at a lavish bash in Beverly Hills.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Every year on July 7, the Beatles drummer, whose real name is Sir Richard Starkey, hosts an annual “peace and love” moment to mark his birthday.

As a collective moment of global unity, the musician invites people from across the world to pause at 12 noon local time to say, think, or post "peace and love".

Stars including Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh attended Starr's annual Peace and Love event, with Beatles icon Sir Paul McCartney wishing his friend a happy birthday on Instagram.

He shared a photo of the pair, credited to his late wife, photographer Linda McCartney, and wrote: "A very happy birthday to my dear friend, Ringo (or should I say, Sir Richard).

"I hope you have a wonderful day full of love. – Paul."

Read more: Touch of Frost and The Crown star David Killick dies aged 87

Read more: 'I am OK': Jessie J reveals cancer operation success in positive health update

Ringo Starr stands onstage at his 85th birthday celebration on Monday. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

Ahead of his birthday, Starr posted to Instagram: "Monday July the 7th is my birthday and as always we will be promoting Peace & Love.

"It’s so great how this keeps growing - we are in 38 countries!!! And we can’t forget the guys in the spaceship! I want to give thanks to the crew up in the ISS and the teams getting the message to the moon and back…Artemis, Intuitive Machines…meanwhile here on Earth, I am sending special thanks to all the Peace & Love Ambassadors for all they do in each of their countries.

"So see you on Monday and remember all you have to do to participate is post, say or even just think Peace & Love at Noon your local time."

On Monday, The Beatles Story Museum in Liverpool celebrated peace and love with an arts and crafts workshop.

Members of the public took photos alongside a sculpture of a hand in a peace sign that was created using an original casting of Sir Ringo’s right hand.