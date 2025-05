Rizzle Kick's Jordan Stephens to hunt down person who blackmailed him in 'sextortion' documentary

Stephens, 33, will travel to the streets of Nigeria to track down his blackmailer in an attempt to confront them face-to-face. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Rizzle Kicks star Jordan Stephens will hunt down an individual who has blackmailed him for a documentary exploring "sextortion".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The film is part of the broadcaster's Untold documentary strand, which is back with a new season that includes an investigation into dating apps, fronted by Love Island star Chloe Burrows.

For the purpose of the Channel 4 documentary, Stephens gets himself "sextorted", which is a form of online blackmail in which criminals threaten to release sexual images, videos, or personal information of victims unless they pay money or comply with other demands, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Stephens, 33, will travel to the streets of Nigeria to track down his blackmailer in an attempt to confront them face-to-face.

It comes after the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), which finds and helps remove abuse imagery online, said in its annual data and insights report - published in April - that under-18s are now facing a crisis of sexual exploitation, including sextortion, online.

Read More: Donald Trump hits out at Bruce Springsteen after singer brands him 'corrupt, incompetent and treasonous'

Read More: Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals ‘chosen one’ for Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot

The documentary, with the working title Hunting My Sextortion Scammer, will be available to stream from June 25. Picture: Alamy

The documentary, with the working title Hunting My Sextortion Scammer, will be available to stream from June 25.

Elsewhere, reality star Burrows will investigate why young people are ditching the dating apps and ask whether the key to romantic connections is meeting in-person.

The 29-year-old will road test a variety of real-world dates and question experts on concerns about dating apps, from gamification to artificial intelligence (AI).

The programme, which has the working title Chloe Burrows: 28 Dates Later, will be available to stream from June 4.

Also announced is a documentary about the world of TikTok Shop, which is an e-commerce feature of the social media platform.

The Secrets Of TikTok Shop (working title) will be available to stream from June 11.

The final documentary announced is a follow-up to The Secrets Of UK Prisons, working title Confessions Of A Prison Officer, which will focus on prison officer corruption and become available to stream from June 18.

Janine Thomas, commissioning editor for Untold, said: "Untold continues to be a fearless voice for young audiences, tackling taboo topics, lifting the lid on hidden subcultures, and giving voice to those who are often unheard.

"This season of ambitious and exciting documentaries promises to inform, provoke and spark vital conversation."

This season of Untold will available to stream on Channel 4 and then on the broadcaster's YouTube channel.

The channel has also announced the commission of a new series, working title The Court, which promises to take viewers inside the civil justice system.

Set in a former courthouse, the series will follow the stories of members of the public from across the UK who have chosen to fast track their cases through a televised, alternative court.