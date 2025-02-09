Robbie Williams pays £20,000 for comedian's iconic glasses and pipe

9 February 2025, 19:10

Robbie Williams on Instagram
Robbie Williams on Instagram. Picture: Instagram, @RobbieWilliams

By Alice Padgett

Robbie Williams has bought Eric Morecambe's iconic glasses and pipe for £20,000, as he sees the late comedian as an 'uncle of sorts'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Star Robbie Williams, 50, took to Instagram to show his recent purchase.

The 'Rock DJ' singer said he cried "happy, childlike tears" after winning the accessories at auction.

He paid £20,000 for the glasses and pipe - exceeding the £2,000 - £,4000 estimate.

His caption read: "I guess we all need friends-we-never-meet from off the telly. Eric has always been mine. An Uncle of sorts.

"To the very core of me, Eric Morecambe’s spirit has been salve for my soul. How Eric made me feel is how I want to make people feel.

"What a gift to be able to create such joy and have that joy be present just by thinking of them."

He said he wanted to treat himself for his birthday, and for promoting his new film.

Eric Morecambe
Eric Morecambe. Picture: Getty

The new film, Better Man, is a biographical movie about William's life - but he is played by a human-like chimpanzee.

Williams described how he won the auction: "Real Digital Mike who does all of my digital stuff was appointed Chief Bidder for me as I was in Los Angeles about to board a plane.

"As it happens, I got to watch the lot being auctioned live. My iPhone and Mike’s iPhone acting like walkie-talkies."

He described speaking to his wife during the bidding war, who told him to "Keep bidding".

The singer said his wife had "the steely determination of someone burst through an electronics store door on Black Friday".

One comment read: "He was a genius comedian and it’s so brilliant these have been bought by a true fan."

Eric Morcambe's personal items were put on sale following the death of his widow Joan, in March 2024.

The items were from his former home in Hertfordshire.

