'Through Thicke and thin': Robin Thicke gets hitched to model April Love Geary in Mexico after seven-year engagement

Thicke and his long-term partner tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Picture: Instagram/April Love Geary

By Shannon Cook

Robin Thicke, 48, married his long-term partner, model April Love Geary, 30, following seven-year engagement.

The singer proposed to the model in 2018 but got down on one knee again just days before their nuptials.

The Blurred Lines singer has three children with Ms Geary - Mia Love, five, Lola Alain, four, and Luca Patrick, two.

Ms Geary shared photos of the special day on Instagram, where she was seen wearing a long white lace gown with a veil while Thicke donned a classic black tuxedo.

Another video, posted by a wedding guest, showed the lovebirds walking down the aisle to Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah.

The pair's youngest child, Luca, served as 'ring security'.

The newlyweds included a touching tribute to Thicke's late father, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 69.

A chair was left deliberately empty in the front row for Alan Thicke, who died after collapsing while playing ice hockey with his son, Carter.

Meanwhile, Ms Geary gushed as she posted on Instagram to celebrate Robin proposing to her again in Cannes: "Robin surprised me during our trip to Cannes by proposing to me again with a new ring that one of my best friends @nikkiwhatnikkiwho @establishedjewelry made. I’m so obsessed with it, thank you!!!"

The model added: "This trip was such a dream. I love you so much @robinthicke Also a huge thank you to @alilasky for clearing out the whole area and making sure there wasn’t a single person getting in the way".

The newlyweds first started dating in 2014 - several months after the pop singer separated from wife of 10 years, Paula Patton.