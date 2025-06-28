Rod Stewart says Britain should ‘give Farage a chance’

Sir Rod Stewart at the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 26. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Sir Rod Stewart backed the Reform UK leader and expressed his support for Ukraine and Gaza in a recent interview ahead of his Glastonbury performance.

The 80-year-old singer suggested the UK should "give Farage a chance" in an interview ahead of his appearance at Glastonbury's afternoon legends slot on Sunday.

“I’ve read about (Sir Keir) Starmer cutting off the fishing in Scotland and giving it back to the EU. That hasn’t made him popular,” he told The Times.

"We’re fed up with the Tories. We’ve got to give Farage a chance. He’s coming across well. Nigel? What options have we got?"

“Starmer’s all about getting us out of Brexit and I don’t know how he’s going to do that. Still, the country will survive. It could be worse. We could be in the Gaza Strip.”

Admitting his wealth ensures “a lot of it doesn’t really touch me”, he insisted he is not out of touch and expressed his support for Ukraine – criticising US President Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance for their treatment of Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky on his visit to the White House – and Gaza.

“It’s depressing, what’s going on in the Gaza Strip,” he said.

“Netanyahu doesn’t realise that this is what happened to his people under the Nazis: total annihilation. And Trump is going to turn the Gaza Strip into Miami?”

The legendary British singer-songwriter said a prolonged bout of flu, which forced him to cancel five shows in the US, nearly forced him to withdraw from a Glastonbury appearance he described to ITV as his “World Cup final”.

Rod Stewart steps out in Beverly Hills this morning. Picture: Getty

“This time last week I was thinking of cancelling,” he told The Sun, crediting his wife Penny Lancaster with nursing him back to health.

"I have had Influenza A. It’s been so terrible. It’s the worst thing anyone could possibly have, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.“

"Apart from (Vladimir) Putin. I’d wish it on him."

Sir Rod told The Sun he had negotiated an extra quarter of an hour on top of the allotted 75 minutes for his set.