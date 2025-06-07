'Devastated' Rod Stewart cancels string of US shows to recover from flu ahead of headline UK gig

7 June 2025, 10:03

: British singer and songwriter Rod Stewart.
: British singer and songwriter Rod Stewart. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Sir Rod Stewart has pulled out of a string of concerts in the US as he recovers from flu ahead of a headline show in the UK later this summer.

Sir Rod took to Instagram to announce that he was “devastated” to have to cancel or reschedule the six US shows, due to take place in the next eight days.

“I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts in June as I continue to recover from the flu,” he wrote.“So sorry my friends.

“I’m devastated and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience to my fans. I’ll be back on stage and will see you soon.”

He signed off “Sir Rod” along with the heartbreak emoji.

, Sir Rod Stewart performs live at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Tuesday 29th November 2022
, Sir Rod Stewart performs live at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Tuesday 29th November 2022. Picture: Alamy

He also listed the four shows he was cancelling – in Las Vegas and Stateline, Nevada – as well as two he plans to reschedule – in California.

It comes as he prepares to play the coveted tea-time legends slot at Glastonbury on Sunday June 29.

The 80-year-old musician recently announced he will reunite with his former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood for the hotly anticipated set.

He told That Peter Crouch Podcast he was only due to play for an hour and a quarter on the Pyramid Stage.

“But I’ve asked them ‘Please, another 15 minutes’ because I play for over two hours every night and it’s nothing,” he said.

In 2024, he promised he would not retire but confirmed his 2025 European and North American shows would bring an end to his “large-scale world tours”, with his next slate to be held at more intimate venues.

Sir Rod’s best known solo songs include Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?, Every Beat Of My Heart, and Maggie May.

Last month he was presented with a prestigious lifetime achievement award by five of his children at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

