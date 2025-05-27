Rod Stewart left 'absolutely flabbergasted' by surprise appearance of his children at music awards

Rod Stewart onstage at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Sir Rod Stewart said he was "absolutely flabbergasted" to be presented with a prestigious lifetime achievement award by his children.

Sir Rod, 80, performed his hit Forever Young after being presented with the trophy at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

The father-of-eight was introduced to the stage by five of his grown-up children.

He told the screaming audience: "I'm absolutely flabbergasted. I didn't know they were here - my children."

Rod Stewart on stage with Jennifer Lopez at the AMAs. Picture: Getty

Thanking all the musicians he has played with over the years, he added that when he was young: "I had this burning ambition to sing.

"That's all I wanted to do. I didn't want to be rich or famous. And here I am a few years later, picking up this wonderful award."

Other winners at Monday night's AMAs included Billie Eilish, who won Artist of the Year, and Eminem, who was named Favourite Male Hip Hop Artist.

The ceremony, hosted by Jennifer Lopez at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, saw performances from artists including Benson Boone, Gwen Stefani and Janet Jackson, who received the icon award.

On The Floor singer Lopez danced to a medley of songs and made headlines for kissing a few of her dancers.

Eilish swept two major categories, winning Album of the Year for Hit Me Hard and Soft and Song of the Year for Birds of a Feather.

She also earned accolades for Favourite Pop Song, Favourite Touring Artist and Favourite Pop Album.

Gracie Abrams was crowned Best New Artist, while Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars took home Collaboration of the Year and Favourite Music Video for Die With A Smile.

Post Malone and Beyonce were named Favourite Male and Female Country Artists, respectively.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar led this year's nominations with 10 and picked up the Favourite Hip-Hop Song award for his hit track Not Like Us.

Sir Rod, who is also known for songs including Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? and Maggie May, is due to play the Sunday teatime legends slot at Glastonbury next month.

In 2024, he promised he would not retire but confirmed his 2025 European and North American shows would bring an end to his "large-scale world tours", with his next slate to be held at more intimate venues.

Sir Rod is set to continue the North American leg of his tour in July.

The 80-year-old's latest album, a collaboration with Jools Holland, was released in February 2024.

Wife Penny Lancaster, who married the rocker in 2007, posted on her Instagram stories that she was "so proud" of her husband's lifetime achievement award.

The couple share two children, while Sir Rod also has six other children, including socialite Kimberly Stewart, model Ruby Stewart and reality star and musician Sean Stewart, from previous relationship