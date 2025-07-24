British rock legend Roland Orzabal, 63, expecting first child with wife, 38

British rock legend Roland Orzabal, 63, expecting first child with wife, 38. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Roland Orzabal, known for being part of pop band Tears for Fears, is expecting his first child with his wife Emily Rath Orzabal.

Orzabal, 63, and his photographer wife, 38, announced the news via Instagram, in which the latter can be seen cradling her baby bump while wearing a brown-and-white striped dress.

The post was simply captioned with a red heart emoji.

The couple, who live in the Hollywood Hills, privately tied the knot in 2020, saying “I do” on top of Aspen Mountain in Colorado after the pandemic forced them to cancel their original wedding plans.

The following year, after their elopement, the pair had a celebratory wedding surrounded by loved ones at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

Emily Rath Orzabal and Roland Orzabal are expecting a child together. Picture: Alamy

The musician already has two sons, Pascal and Raoul, from his previous marriage to Caroline, who died in 2017 following a battle with alcoholism-related dementia and cirrhosis.

Last October, Tears for Fears released a track titled Emily Said, prompting Emily to write on Instagram: “It’s a good day for Emilys around the world because @tearsforfearsmusic just released a song about us.”

Orzabal, who was raised in Portsmouth, remains one half of Tears for Fears, alongside bandmate Curt Smith, 64, originally from Bath.