Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan weds Footballers' Wives star Laila Rouass mere months after split

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Laila Rouass have tied the knot. Picture: Instagram/lailarouass. Picture: Instagram/lailarouass

By Danielle Desouza

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Footballers' Wives star Laila Rouass have finally become husband and wife 10 months after their split.

The couple have been together for 13 years but briefly split last year and then rekindled their relationship in January.

Taking to Instagram, Laila, who has Moroccan and Indian heritage and is best known for starring in shows including Footballers' Wives and Holby City, shared the news she had tied the knot with Ronnie in a low-key ceremony at St George's Town Hall in Shadwell, East London.

"The Palestinians have taught me so much, most importantly to honour human connection, make love your motivator and to keep refreshing it," she posted.

"So after almost a year break…this was one way of pressing the refresh button.

"Ok...so it wasn’t Venice…that was fully booked. It was Cable Street in Shadwell where I was born and where my heart belongs. It’s where in 1936, local activists along with the Jewish community gathered together to demonstrate against the planned fascist BUF marchers and it’s on their shoulders we stood today and said our 'I do’s'."

She also spoke of how much she cherishes the East End - an area brimming with "vibrancy" and "diversity".

"I was born there, I was educated there, today I was married there and I will be buried there because my roots are my roots," she wrote.

She signed off her message with the words Mrs O’Sullivan and shared two pictures of her and her now husband to accompany the post.

Ronnie also posted about the news on Instagram, saying: "We finally made it official!! Mr & Mrs O’Sullivan."

Many flocked to the social media platform to congratulate the couple.

Many flocked to Instagram to congratulate Ronnie O'Sullivan and Laila Rouass on becoming husband and wife. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

Journalist Eamonn Holmes wrote: "Yay! Absolutely delighted for the both of you."

Presenter and actress Denise van Outen said: "Congratulations you two."

"Thrilled for you both," commented Denise Welch.

Ronnie is widely regarded as one of the best snooker players, having won the World Snooker Championship seven times.

He is currently ranked fifth in the world by the World Snooker Tour.