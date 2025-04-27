Harry Potter star Rupert Grint welcomes second child - as he reveals baby's name

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has announced the birth of his second daughter. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Rupert Grint has announced the birth of his second child, appearing to joke about it being a "secret" after the baby made headlines.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The British actor, known for playing loyal and accident-prone Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, welcomed a daughter called Wednesday in 2020 with partner Georgia Groome.

On Sunday following speculation over another child, he posted on Instagram saying: "'Secret Child Slightly Revealed' Introducing Goldie G. Grint. A 10/10 baby (so far)."

He also gave a "shout out to" obstetrician Alex Digesu "for always delivering".

The post also showed a photo of new arrival Goldie, wearing a white top with the baby's name on it as well as a grey cardigan, lying on a leopard-print fleece.

He has been with Groome, who was in 2008 comedy Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging, since 2011.

Grint was the first of the main trio from the first Wizarding World movies to have a child - before Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, announced his child in 2023.

He shot to worldwide fame after starring in Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone in 2001, alongside Radcliffe and Emma Watson, who portrayed his smart best friend Hermione Granger.

Read more: RuPaul's Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente dies days after having leg amputated following infection

Read more: M&S suspends all online orders after cyber attack triggers payment meltdown

After being in the eight films, Grint was in Sky One comedy Sick Note, crime drama Snatch and Agatha Christie adaptation The ABC Murders.

The Hertfordshire-raised star has also been in the thriller Knock At The Cabin, and drama Cherrybomb.