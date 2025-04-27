Ryan Reynolds says he 'feels at home' in Wrexham, with club now only one promotion away from Premier League

27 April 2025, 11:43

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds (right) and Rob McElhenney celebrate with the trophy after the Sky Bet League One match at SToK Racecourse, Wrexham. Picture date: Saturday April 26, 2025.
Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds (right) and Rob McElhenney celebrate with the trophy after the Sky Bet League One match at SToK Racecourse, Wrexham. Picture date: Saturday April 26, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Ryan Reynolds has said he feels "at home" in Wrexham after his club secured their third promotion in a row on Saturday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Welsh club earned a place in the Championship, bringing them one step away from the Premier League.

Hollywood stars McElhenney and Reynolds watched from the stands as Wrexham finished with a 3-0 home win over Charlton at the Sky Bet League One match at SToK Racecourse.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, 48-year-old actor Reynolds said: "We've been with Wrexham for what seems like the blink of an eye, but so much has happened.

"I remember the first press conference, we were asked what our goals were... and I think Rob jumped in with, 'The Premiere League.'

"People laughed. They had every right to. It seemed insane... But we weren't kidding."The Deadpool actor added he feels at "home" in Wrexham, which he sees as a "place that values community, decency and history".

He cited their "respect" for the 1934 mining fire, the Gresford Colliery disaster, and "feeling of hope and miracles created" by ex-Wrexham and Manchester United footballer Mickey Thomas, who was also at the match on Saturday.

Reynolds said Wrexham "made history" with their third promotion, and added "that doesn't happen without the wisdom of (manager) Phil Parkinson and his coaching staff, or the talent" of the team.

He said he "watched Sam Smith create a frightening blend between football and martial arts, scoring our second goal yesterday", following midfielder Oliver Rathbone taking an early lead with the first.

Ryan Reynolds with fans
Ryan Reynolds with fans. Picture: Getty

"The stadium feels like a church," Reynolds added.

"I know so many of you now. Since February, 2021, I've watched babies become regulars.

"And some regulars depart us for good. We've had the honour to scatter ashes of loved ones across that field. I've even watched every available hand shovel snow off the pitch to keep a match from cancellation.

"Somebody said the Welsh have the 'heart of a poet and the fist of a fighter.' That's what I love about this place. I wish the whole world could visit Wrexham. Diolch (thank-you)."

Alongside the post, he shared images of himself hugging McElhenney, with his wife Blake Lively, and celebrating with the team.

Since McElhenney and Reynolds's takeover in February 2021, Wrexham earned its second promotion to League One last year, after winning a place in League Two in 2023.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob Rob McElhenney co-owners of Wrexham celebrate promotion at full time
Ryan Reynolds and Rob Rob McElhenney co-owners of Wrexham celebrate promotion at full time. Picture: Getty

They have also contributed to worldwide attention for the team through their FX documentary show Welcome To Wrexham - which has run for three series and earned eight Emmys.

A fourth season is set to air next month.

The football club has seen recent royal visits from the Prince of Wales and the King and Queen, and actors including Wolverine star Hugh Jackman.

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia co-creator McElhenney and Reynolds were honoured in 2022 by the Welsh Government, the Football Association of Wales and S4C for promoting the country and its language with the Dragon Award.

