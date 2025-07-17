Sacked MasterChef host John Torode used ‘worst racial slur there is’ amid ‘all sorts of complaints’ against him

17 July 2025, 21:03

Ex-MasterChef presenter John Torode was sacked from the popular cooking show for using “the worst racial slur,” according to Richard Osman.
By Josef Al Shemary

On his podcast The Rest is Entertainment, Osman said Banijay UK, the producers of MasterChef, gave Torode a second chance if he took a year off the show, which he refused.

It comes after a racism allegation against him was upheld in a report, led by law firm Lewis Silkin, which also substantiated 45 out of the 83 allegations made against Gregg Wallace.

Speaking on the podcast, Osman said: “On this particular occasion, it’s not ‘woke gone mad’. You know, he used, I think, probably the worst racial slur there is. And they found it to be substantively true.

“They found evidence that they were happy with, that was true.

“He is saying, ‘I definitely didn’t do it, I certainly can’t remember it.’ But that one was upheld.”

The TV presenter and author also claimed Torode was the subject of “all sorts” of complaints during Banijay’s investigation, but that they weren’t upheld “because they couldn’t say for certain they believed it happened”.

Torode, 59, broke his silence on Tuesday night after Banijay UK confirmed his contract will not be renewed, which he claims he only found out about through news reports.

In an explosive post on Instagram, Torode reiterated he had "no recollection" of making a racist comment.

Read more: They’ll Keep You Till You're No Use’: Nadiya Hussain hits-out at BBC after show cancellation

Read more: ITV will 'stand by' John Torode after he was axed from MasterChef over racism claim

The former TV host is now planning to take action and is speaking with an employment lawyer to "clear his name", The Mirror reported.

The source said: "John is preparing to launch the lawsuit against the BBC.

“He wants to pursue them for unfair dismissal. He’s telling people there is no proof of his supposed comment. It was not in a work capacity, it was just hearsay. John is determined to clear his name.”

His statement read: "Although I haven't heard from anyone at the BBC or Banijay - I am seeing and reading that I've been "sacked" from MasterChef and I repeat that I have no recollection of what I'm accused of.

"The enquiry could not even state the date or year of when I am meant to have said something wrong.

"I'd hoped that I'd have some say in my exit from a show I've worked on since its relaunch in 2005, but events in the last few days seem to have prevented that."

On Monday, Torode took to Instagram to tell fans that he had allegedly made the remarks in 2018 or 2019, and that he had apologised immediately afterwards.

Speaking in an Instagram post on Monday, Torode said he had "no recollection" of the alleged incident, adding: "I do not believe that it happened."

A Banijay spokesperson said: “In response to John Torode’s statement, it is important to stress that Banijay UK takes this matter incredibly seriously.

“The legal team at Lewis Silkin that investigated the allegations relating to Gregg Wallace also substantiated an accusation of highly offensive racist language against John Torode which occurred in 2018.

“This matter has been formally discussed with John Torode by Banijay UK, and whilst we note that John says he does not recall the incident, Lewis Silkin have upheld the very serious complaint. Banijay UK and the BBC are agreed that we will not renew his contract on MasterChef.”

A BBC spokesperson added that the allegation against Torode “involves an extremely offensive racist term being used in the workplace” which was “investigated and substantiated” by the independent investigation led by Lewis Silkin.

They said: “John Torode denies the allegation. He has stated he has no recollection of the alleged incident and does not believe that it happened. He also says that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment.

“The BBC takes this upheld finding extremely seriously. We will not tolerate racist language of any kind and, as we have already said, we told Banijay UK, the makers of MasterChef, that action must be taken. John Torode’s contract on MasterChef will not be renewed.”

