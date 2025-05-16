Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals ‘chosen one’ for Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot

16 May 2025, 11:47 | Updated: 16 May 2025, 11:53

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers
Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers. Picture: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

By StephenRigley

Sarah Michelle Gellar has revealed her "chosen one" for the long-awaited Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot.

In a video posted to her social media, the US actress, 48, who played the vampire-battling high school student in the original supernatural drama, told Star Wars: Skeleton Crew star Ryan Kiera Armstrong she was excited for her to be "my partner on this journey".

Ryan Kiera Armstrong arrives at the Lucasfilm's ANDOR Season 2 Los Angeles Launch Event in April.
Ryan Kiera Armstrong arrives at the Lucasfilm's ANDOR Season 2 Los Angeles Launch Event in April. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

In the Instagram post, Gellar wrote: "I want to introduce you to @ryankarmstrong. From the moment I saw Ryan's audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side.

"To have that kind of emotional intelligence , and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room. Welcome to #NewSunnydale."

In the video, Gellar told Armstrong: "I know this process has been hard, and there's been so many parts, with like me being out of the country, and there was just sort of one part of it that I just wanted to ask you, and I wanted to make sure that you were OK with.

"How do you feel about helping me save the world? Do you want to be my chosen one? Will you stand by my side and save the world?"

In a post to her social media, Armstrong wrote: "I'm so beyond thankful and excited to share that I am going to be apart of the BTVS universe!!!

"I am so excited for this journey with you @sarahmgellar I am in awe of you."

"I would never ever be here without you guys. thank you (director) Chloe Zhao for trusting me, I'm such a fan," she added.

"I'm still in so much shock and disbelief."

In the comment section, David Boreanaz, who played vampire Angel in the TV series, said: "Congratulations and Welcome! Enjoy the ride".

Armstrong, 15, has starred in TV series including American Horror Story and Anne With An E.

In February, Gellar said she was "on the path" to reviving Buffy The Vampire Slayer alongside a team of "four unbelievably talented women".

"Buffy The Vampire Slayer" ran from 1998 to 2003
"Buffy The Vampire Slayer" ran from 1998 to 2003. Picture: PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

The series, created by writer and director Joss Whedon, saw Gellar play Buffy Summers, one of a long line of young women chosen by fate to battle supernatural forces in the fictional US town of Sunnydale.

The programme also starred Alyson Hannigan as Willow Rosenberg, James Marsters as Spike and British star Anthony Head as Rupert Giles.

The show's success led to a spin-off series for vampire Angel, played by Boreanaz.

Gellar has also starred in 1990s movies Cruel Intentions and I Know What You Did Last Summer and plays the boss of fictional serial killer Dexter Morgan in a new prequel series.

