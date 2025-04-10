Legendary US sketch show Saturday Night Live set to launch UK version next year

Ariana Grande hosts Saturday Night Live. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

One of America’s most iconic and long-running sketch shows will be coming to the UK next year.

Saturday Night Live, known as SNL, the show that launched the careers of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, will be coming to UK screens with a British twist.

Rather than the usual US comedians and stars, the UK spin-off will see British celebrities and comedians take to the iconic stage.

This news comes after SNL celebrated its 50th anniversary in February.

Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live Season 41. Picture: Getty

The UK version will be produced by Lorne Michaels, who also oversees the original show, and air on Sky.

His production company, Broadway Video, known for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and 30 Rock, will take charge of production alongside a UK-based team.

SNL has hosted some of the most legendary and beloved celebrities over the years, from Sir Paul McCartney to Willem Dafoe, Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian.

But it has also come under fire for hosting political figures like Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Elon Musk.

SNL have attempted to enter the international market several times, including a French edition that only survived for one season.

Cecile Frot-Coutaz, chief executive of Sky Studios, said: "For over 50 years Saturday Night Live has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture, reflecting and creating the global conversation, all under the masterful comedic guidance of Lorne Michaels.

"The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to UK audiences next year - all live from London on Saturday night."

Iconic British hosts include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who hosted Saturday Night Live during Season 45 and parodied Love Island as part of a sketch. Picture: Getty

British actor, Andrew Garfield took part in a Spiderman themed skit when he hosted during Season 39, sharing an intimate moment with guest star and fellow Brit, Coldplay's Chris Martin. Picture: Getty