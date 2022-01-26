Seven Dwarfs may be axed from Snow White remake as Disney faces backlash over 'stereotypes'

By Megan Hinton

Disney has come under fire for their "backwards story of the Seven Dwarfs" in the new live-action remake of the fairytale.

Actor Peter Dinklage told Disney to "take a step back" and look at what they are doing, after it was announced that a Latino actress had been cast to play Snow White.

During an interview on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, Dinklage said he had been "a little taken aback" by the decision to make the film.

"They were very proud to cast a Latino actress as Snow White, but you're still telling the story of Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs," he said.

"They were so proud of that, and all love and respect to the actress and the people who thought they were doing the right thing but I'm just like 'what are you doing?'

"Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me.

He continued: "You can be progressive in one way but you're still making that f****** backwards story of the seven dwarves living in the cave."

Disney has now confirmed they are "consulting with members of the dwarfism community" in order to "avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film".

In a statement a spokesperson for the company said: "To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.

"We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."