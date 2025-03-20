Coronation Street star Shobna Gulati comes out as non-binary

Coronation Street star Shobna Gulati has shared that they now identify as non-binary.

The actor, known for playing Sunita Alahan on the ITV soap, revealed they only recently discovered there was a term that resonated with the feelings they’ve had throughout their life.

In a conversation with Kaye Adams on her How to be 60 podcast, Shobna, 58, explained: "I've become more happy describing myself as a person.

"What do people call it now? Non binary.

"So, I suppose that's who I am."

The actress now lists their preferred pronouns as 'she/they' on social media.

Gulati said she made the realisation when speaking to a non-binary sound engineer. Picture: Getty

She went on: "I've never had a word for it, but I've learnt from our younger generation what that might look like in terms of a word, because I know what it feels like in terms of being me.

"All the way through my life I've never had the words for that and I've never managed to explain that and I suppose my immediate family have not really thought about it.

"They've just thought: 'Shobna is either extremely feminine or extremely masculine.'

"Because I was just accepted as a person who fell out of the tree and equally the person who put on all this make up and did a dance."