Coronation Street star Shobna Gulati comes out as non-binary

20 March 2025, 17:19 | Updated: 20 March 2025, 18:08

"Everybody's Talking About Jamie" World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
"Everybody's Talking About Jamie" World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Coronation Street star Shobna Gulati has shared that they now identify as non-binary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The actor, known for playing Sunita Alahan on the ITV soap, revealed they only recently discovered there was a term that resonated with the feelings they’ve had throughout their life.

In a conversation with Kaye Adams on her How to be 60 podcast, Shobna, 58, explained: "I've become more happy describing myself as a person.

"What do people call it now? Non binary.

"So, I suppose that's who I am."

The actress now lists their preferred pronouns as 'she/they' on social media.

The 8th Annual Asian Awards 2018 - VIP Arrivals
Gulati said she made the realisation when speaking to a non-binary sound engineer. Picture: Getty

She went on: "I've never had a word for it, but I've learnt from our younger generation what that might look like in terms of a word, because I know what it feels like in terms of being me.

"All the way through my life I've never had the words for that and I've never managed to explain that and I suppose my immediate family have not really thought about it. 

Read more: School smartphone ban to be scrutinised by government as pressure grows to tackle social media dangers

Read more: Top university mourns 'senseless tragedy' as second-year student 'killed by drug-driver' on Strand in central London

"They've just thought: 'Shobna is either extremely feminine or extremely masculine.'

"Because I was just accepted as a person who fell out of the tree and equally the person who put on all this make up and did a dance."

Investitures At Buckingham Palace
Gulati at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Candidates Compete in Election for IOC Presidency

Kirsty Coventry named new president of International Olympic Committee - as Sebastian Coe loses bid

China is believed to carry out more executions each year than all other countries combined

China sparks international condemnation after executing four Canadians ‘by firing squad’ for drug crimes

Tommy Robinson

Inside Tommy Robinson's life behind bars, amid fears far-right activist 'could be killed by a lifer'

Zelenskyy and Starmer have both been discussing the Ukraine war on Thursday

Ruling out NATO membership is a 'gift to Russia', Zelenskyy warns, as Starmer says military plans 'coming into focus'

Bridget Phillipson

School smartphone ban to be scrutinised by government as pressure grows to tackle social media dangers

f

Just Stop Oil activists who planned to glue to themselves to Heathrow runways during 'summer of disruption' convicted

Screen grab of members of the House of Lords looking up during a protest in the chamber after protesters calling for the abolition of the unelected chamber started shouting, singing and throwing leaflets.

House of Lords suspended after protesters throw leaflets from public gallery

Aalia Mohamed

Top university mourns 'senseless tragedy' as second-year student 'killed by drug-driver' on Strand in central London

Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon cleared in SNP finance probe, as estranged husband in court on embezzlement charge

Exclusive
The roof collapsed due to the fire.

'We need answers': Devastated family calls for more support after huge blaze destroys home

Kemi Badenoch

'Vote Labour, get trash,' warns Kemi Badenoch as she admits local elections will be 'extremely difficult' for Tories

Russia will hold further talks with the US either on Sunday or early next week

Russia says meeting with US set for Sunday or Monday, as Ukraine hits key airbases with 'massive' drone strike

The Bank of England has kept the base rate at 4.5%

Bank of England holds base rate at 4.5%, as Trump's tariffs spark 'global uncertainty'

Many children are missing school persistently

Number of children skipping school persistently hits record high, as heads say some parents 'see studies as optional'

Council Tax bill in the UK

Londoners to pay £444 less in council tax than those in the North East

Kiki died in the house fire

'Rest easy my gorgeous angel': Mother's tribute to girl, 4, killed in Northumberland house fire

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prospect Hospice in Swindon, during a visit by the Queen in January

'We're having to look at the services we can keep': Calls to exempt hospices from NI hike as operators sound alarm
Aalia Mahomed

Pictured: Student, 20, killed in horror 'drug driving' van crash on the Strand in central London
Herbert Smith Freehills, a law firm with offices around the world.

Top City law firm fined after making payments to Russian state-owned bank despite sanctions
A report claims police should make people give their biological sex, rather than their self-ascribed gender.

Police should record biological sex after arrests, minister says, after report claims criminals can pick their own gender
A crime scene remains in place.

Murder investigation underway after stabbing in Brixton as man arrested on the scene

Eddie Jordan

Formula One legend Eddie Jordan dies aged 76 following cancer battle

The landfill site in Fleetwood

'It smells so bad it's given me a headache': PM urged to 'stop the stink' by children studying near 'grim' landfill site
People enjoy the hot weather on Brighton Beach in the UK

Britain set for hottest day of the year so far as spring equinox brings temperatures of 21C
Young boys are being targeted in sextortion plots

British teenage boys targeted by Nigerian crime gangs in 'sextortion' plots

The RSPCA has called for cat cafes to be "phased out"

Cat cafes should be 'phased out' amid welfare concerns, says RSPCA

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales (left) shakes hands with the President of Estonia Alar Karis, at the Presidential Office in Tallinn

Prince William in Estonia to support British troops on Russian border and give backing to Ukraine
Prince William

Prince William to visit Estonia in show of support for British NATO troops manning border with Russia
One major question is whether the prince admitted to taking drugs on the form, which he later admitted in his memoir, Spare.

Harry’s US visa records released - but questions remain about drugs admission

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News