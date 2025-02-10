Silent Witness and New Tricks creator dies after short illness as tributes flood in

10 February 2025, 09:40

Nigel McCrery, author and scriptwriter
Nigel McCrery, author and scriptwriter. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

TV writer Nigel McCrery has died aged 71, his agent has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former police officer, who created the forensics series Silent Witness and the cold case show New Tricks, revealed last year he was diagnosed with an unspecified terminal illness.

Silent Witness cast Genesis Lynea, Amanda Burton, David Caves and Emilia Fox
Silent Witness cast Genesis Lynea, Amanda Burton, David Caves and Emilia Fox. Picture: Alamy

Read More Birds of a Feather star Pauline Quirke 'struggling to identify family members' amid dementia battle

Read More: Actor and comedian Brian Murphy dies aged 92

United Agents wrote on social media: "It's with a heavy heart that we share the news of screenwriter, author and producer Nigel McCrery's passing.

"As the creative mind behind such hits as the much loved long running BBC drama series Silent Witness and New Tricks, Nigel captivated and inspired audiences for years with his work.

"His numerous contributions to the arts will always be remembered. Nigel had an incredible career and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this time."

McCrery, who served with the Nottinghamshire Constabulary, began Silent Witness in 1996 with the BBC programme about a police pathologist releasing its latest, 28th series, this year.

His 1950s-set medical drama Born And Bred, co-created with Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall, aired during the 2000s.

The TV writer also launched New Tricks, which follows the fictional Unsolved Crime and Open Case Squad, in 2003 with Roy Mitchell.

The show starring Dennis Waterman, Amanda Redman, Alun Armstrong and James Bolam had strong ratings, before being axed in 2015 after 12 series.

McCrery also wrote non-fiction books about sport, the First World War and the Second World War.

These included The Footballers Who Fought And Died In The Great War, Into Touch: Rugby Internationals Killed in the Great War and Season in Hell: British Footballers Killed In The Second World War.

'New Tricks' cast filming in South London Featuring: Tamzin Outhwaite, Nicolas Lyndhurst, Denis Lawson and Larry Lamb
'New Tricks' cast filming in South London Featuring: Tamzin Outhwaite, Nicolas Lyndhurst, Denis Lawson and Larry Lamb. Picture: Alamy

His book, The Vanished Battalion, was made into the 1999 war drama All The King's Men starring Sir David Jason and Dame Maggie Smith.

In October 2024, he told BBC Radio 4's Saturday Live programme that he had been told he was terminal recently, which he called "quite a shock".

"I mean people deal with their deaths in different ways, and I think it's all very, very individual to each of us," he said.

"But I think for a little while you do go into shock - or I did, and I was in a bit of a state."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Elsie Dot Stancombe and Bebe King

'Our children need to be safer': Families of Southport victims call for inquiry as they pay tribute

Carnage in Philadelphia as Eagles fans take to the streets following Super Bowl win

Carnage in Philadelphia as Eagles fans take to the streets following Super Bowl win

Speaking for the first time since the charity stopped taking donations, Ms Ingram-Moore declared it is time to “move on” after her family’s reputation was “demolished."

'It's time to move on': Captain Tom's daughter says her family's reputation has been 'demolished' by charity investigation
Los Angeles, USA. 02nd Feb, 2025. Kanye West walking on the red carpet during the 67th Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

Kanye West's X account deactivated by Elon Musk following 'antisemitic rampage'

Closeup of chicken nuggets on the plate at the table

Albanian criminal’s deportation halted because son doesn't like foreign chicken nuggets

Oliver Ryan and Sir Keir Starmer

Second Labour MP ‘deeply regrets’ involvement in vile WhatsApp group - after minister sacked for remarks

The Palace Pier at Brighton captured during twilight.

Five men arrested after woman 'raped' in Brighton property overnight

US President Donald Trump salutes as the national anthem is played before the start of Super Bowl LIX

Trump makes history and Taylor Swift booed as Eagles demolish Chiefs to deny them Super Bowl three-peat

Exclusive
Calls for police to reinvestigate parish councillor who 'blew up' neighbour's cat

Parish councillor resigns after being accused of trying to ‘blow up’ beloved pet cat

A woman gets her nails done.

Thousands of migrants working illegally in nail bars, car washes and restaurants arrested in immigration crackdown

Exclusive
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer takes an HIV test at 10 Downing Street, London, to raise awareness for National HIV Testing Week.

Keir Starmer 'leads by example' as he becomes first PM to have public HIV test as part of goal to eliminate virus

Three Israeli Hostages Released As Part Of Ceasefire Deal

Abuse suffered by Hamas hostages during their 500 days in captivity revealed

Kaleb Cooper

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper announces he'll be a dad to baby number three

Elements of the eucharist sacramental bread and sacramental wine.

Non-alcoholic wine and gluten-free bread cannot be used during holy communion, the Church of England has ruled.

Nelson Way, Chadderton.

Baby girl found dead in Greater Manchester home, with man and woman arrested

Police Scotland vehicle.

Man arrested and charged after attempted murder of police officer

Latest News

See more Latest News

US President Donald Trump

Trump imposes steel and aluminium tariffs, as he doubles down on plan to make Canada 51st state of America
Robbie Williams on Instagram

Robbie Williams pays £20,000 for comedian's iconic glasses and pipe

Garda

Man arrested after several people stabbed in Dublin

Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Reeves calls for economic growth talks with bank chiefs, after 'Stagflation' warning

Reform UK Holds a Regional Conference In Wiltshire

Farage claims Conservative Party has less than 100,000 members and blasts Kemi Badenoch for calling Reform member numbers 'fake'
Foreign Ministers attend an Arab League extraordinary meeting in Cairo on October 11, 2023.

Egypt to host emergency Arab League summit after Trump announces plan to displace 1.8 million Palestinians and 'take over Gaza'
Jack Fincham.

Love Island star admits to feeling like a 'failure' after spending '£1 million on drugs, alcohol and gambling'
Westminster Abbey and Church House

Church of England meeting at time of ‘unprecedented crisis’ after scandals and historical abuse claims
The plane was forced to make an emergency landing

easyJet flight forced to make emergency landing after pilot collapses on board

Joel Verite was among the first on the scene of the Southport knife attack where three girls were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party.

Southport hero who came face-to-face with Rudakubana as he rushed to save dying girls says it was 'like a horror film'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games.

Meghan and Prince Harry cheer on Team UK at Invictus Games opening ceremony

Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

'She's terrible': Trump takes swipe at Meghan, but will not deport Prince Harry

Pope Francis meets Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall at the Vatican on April 4, 2017.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to meet Pope Francis during state visit to Italy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

b

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

k

Badenoch’s leadership is failing and she is clearly panicked by Reform

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News