Actor Simon Pegg blames 'undiagnosed ADHD' for multiple driving bans and hire car crashes

Simon Pegg has blamed undiagnosed ADHD on his bad driving. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Actor Simon Pegg has blamed his “very serious” undiagnosed ADHD on his multiple driving bans.

The Mission: Impossible star, who has been caught speeding multiple times, argued his undiagnosed condition is to blame for his poor concentration

In 2021, he was slapped with a six-month after his £66,000 Mercedes was caught doing 63mph in a 40mph A-road.

In another incident, he was caught a speed camera going 63mph along the A41 in Hendon in his Mercedes GLE 500 in January 2020, receiving a £660 fine.

He also admitted he has experienced repeated “humiliation” by crashing hired cars on holiday.

Pegg was on a family holiday in Greece in the latest accident, with the actor admitting this was his fault.

The comedy icon said an ADHD diagnosis would help explain his bad concentration when it comes to driving.

“I did it the other day in Greece. I was backing out of the driveway where we were staying. I had like five people in the car, everyone was talking,” he told the Wrong Turns podcast.

Simon Pegg crashed his car on holiday in Greece. Picture: Alamy

"I didn't look, I was checking the sides of the car to make sure I was clear of the driveway, I didn't look at rear view camera thing and I hit a post," added.

He said he can feel his wife "crumbling with disappointment" as he revealed he's been banned from driving three times .

"I'm justifying it, it's unjustifiable, there are so many 20 zones where there used to be 30 and you go into them, like you always would and the cameras are there very quickly.

"Anyway, that's not an excuse," he added.

"But on the day that, I was in such a bad mood all day after I did it as well because I just felt my wife's disappointment in me.

"My daughter, bless her heart, was like "Are you all right, dad?," he said.

That was when he decided to look up the symptoms of ADHD.

"I looked up on the phone 'Do people with ADHD get into more car accidents than people who don't have it' and the answer was yes.

"And it's because of a lack of focus and ability to kind of totally focus.

"And that was the final straw that broke my ADHD camel's back.'I need to speak to a psychiatrist and find out for sure if I have this thing."

Pegg has also starred in a string of comedy films with Nick Frost, including the iconic Shaun of the Dead zombie flick and cop movie Hot Fuzz.

He has also appeared in Doctor Who, Star Trek and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.