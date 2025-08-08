American Idol star Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband and father to her two children dead at 48 following cancer battle

8 August 2025, 00:27 | Updated: 8 August 2025, 00:28

Kelly Clarkson and Mr Blackstock married in 2013
Kelly Clarkson and Mr Blackstock married in 2013. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

American Idol star Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, has died aged 48 after being diagnosed with cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Blackstock, who was a talent manager and met his wife through his job in the music industry, married Ms Clarkson, 48, in 2013 before the pair announced their separation in 2022.

A spokesperson for the family revealed that Mr Blackstock had been battling cancer for three years prior to his death.

The American Idol star shares two children with the manager - River, 11, and Remington, nine - with Mr Blackstock having already fathered two children from a previous marriage.

It comes as sources revealed that just one month before his death, Mr Blackstock's daughter, Savannah, announced she was pregnant with her second child.

Read more: Former Superman Dean Cain announces plan to join ICE in a bid to 'protect' America from immigrants

Read more: Homelessness minister Rushanara Ali resigns after 'evicting tenants and hiking rent by £700 a month'

Kelly Clarkson married Brandon in 2013
Kelly Clarkson married Brandon in 2013. Picture: Alamy

A representative for the family said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away.

"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. 

"We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

It comes after Mr Blackstock was pictured in March of this year looking frail as he joined River and Remington at a rodeo in Houston.

In a statement shared to X on Wednesday, Kelly Clarkson revealed that it was a health-related issue with her ex-husband that had forced her to cancel performances, writing:."Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.

"I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding,' she concluded."

River Rose Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, Remington Alexander Blackstock at the Kelly Clarkson Star Ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 19, 2022
River Rose Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, Remington Alexander Blackstock at the Kelly Clarkson Star Ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 19, 2022. Picture: Alamy

Prior to his death, his daughter Savannah wrote on Instagram: "We’ve been keeping a couple sweet surprises. One little girl will be making her arrival at the beginning of January and another beautiful girl named Julianna who has already been one of the greatest blessings to our family.

"The Lord has been so faithful. He’s written a story we never could’ve imagined, and His kindness in this season has left us in awe.

"He’s answered prayers we never even knew how to pray. This journey has been so special full of peace, excitement, and so much grace. We’re growing again, and our hearts are so full. Thank you, Jesus."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A trial of a new daily pill for weight loss has shown that people taking the drug can shed kilos in weeks, potentially offering people with obesity a new and convenient alternative to jabs.

Daily weight loss pill ‘could be on NHS next year’ as users shift kilos in just weeks

Exclusive
Reform’s new crime adviser has told LBC he’s ‘sure tax rises won’t have to happen’, but did not reveal how the party plans to fund its proposed £17bn in funding for policing.

Reform’s crime adviser tells LBC ‘tax rises won’t have to happen’ but fails to justify £17bn funding for police

Exclusive
Reform's police advisor defends jailed Lucy Connolly, claiming her 'set fire' to migrant hotels post 'did not insight violence'

Reform's police advisor defends jailed Lucy Connolly, claiming 'set fire' to migrant hotels post 'did not incite violence'
The family of a one-year-old girl who died on the Isle of Wight have paid tribute to her.

‘Fly high princess’: Family pay tribute to one-year-baby girl who died on Isle of Wight

Saint-Tropez waterfront architecture and yachts.

Two British tourists ‘lose nearly €1 million in jewellery and luxury goods after hotel room raided in Saint-Tropez'

A child has been left with serious injuries after a woman crashed into him at a water park in Russia.

Boy, 6, fighting for his life after woman smashes into him at water park

Bennett Ndenkeh, 19, who has been found guilty of the murder of Thomas Taylor, 17

Teenager convicted of murder over fatal stabbing outside Bedford bus station

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has signed for Spanish side Villarreal.

Thomas Partey signs for Villarreal while on bail for multiple rape charges

At least six people have died following a plane crash in Kenya.

At least six dead, including two doctors, as air ambulance crashes into homes during mission

Paul Harvey celebrates his £1 million lottery win.

Father who has battled cancer films heartwarming moment he tells son about his £1 million lottery win

Palestinians flock for humanitarian aid in Gaza

Israel plans to take control of Gaza but does not want to govern it, Netanyahu says

Zelenskyy has said he is 'not afraid' to meet Putin.

Zelenskyy 'not afraid' to meet Putin – as Trump braces for face-to-face talks with Russian leader in days

Ofwat has appointed an interim chief executive to take over from the outgoing boss as the embattled regulator prepares to be abolished.

Ofwat appoints interim chief executive amid current boss stepping down

Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring England's winning penalty during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final

Five Lionesses nominated for Women’s Ballon d’Or after back-to-back European titles

Stephen Burch (right) and his wife Katherine Burch (left) who were killed in a car collision.

Motorist, 81, pressed accelerator 'in error' and fatally hit retired couple in Wales

The remains of Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, left, has still not been returned to his family after they received the wrong body.

Fears Brit Air India crash victim was 'cremated as someone else' after grieving family receives wrong remains

Latest News

See more Latest News

The two crooks can be seen walking across the roof of the property's front porch with bags full of stolen jewellery, dropping them down to their accomplice on the street

Watch: Masked thieves caught on camera stealing £500k of gold jewellery from London home as owners sat inside
Overeating

Boredom and stress among key triggers of 'food noise' that fuels overeating, study shows

A Spanish town has become the first in the country to ban Muslims from using public facilities to celebrate religious Eid festivals.

Spanish town bans Muslim religious festivals weeks after anti-migrant riots in nearby area

Brad Pitt with his mother, Jane at the Oscars in 2012

Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta dead at 84 as family pay emotional tribute

Former Love Island contestant Faye Winter has welcomed the government's crackdown on cosmetic procedure ‘cowboys’

Love Island star Faye Winter was 'devastated' by botched cosmetic procedure that left her 'forehead fully collapsed'
Self-proclaimed social media pranksters have filmed themselves spraying Orthodox Jews with water pistols.

‘Playground bully’ influencers spray Orthodox Jews with water pistol in spate of attacks

James Maddison, who has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will undergo surgery 'in the coming days'

Tottenham confirm major injury blow as James Maddison faces knee surgery

Demonstrators gather opposite Downing Street in central London to show solidarity with the direct action group Palestine Action.

Three people charged with terror offences after 'showing support for Palestine Action'

Loch Ness Bay campsite near Drumnadrochit, Highland

Police seize 1,500 hours of CCTV in hunt for man who sexually assaulted schoolboy at Highlands campsite
A mobile phone displays the nationwide public alert system test message on April 23, 2023 in Glastonbury, United Kingdom

Exact date millions of phones to sound emergency alarm in Government test

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles will commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day with an address to the nation.

Charles to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day with message to nation

BRITAIN-ROYALS-SECURITY-HARRY

Harry ‘devastated’ by boardroom battle after 'hostile takeover' at his charity Sentebale

King Charles III meets RAF soldiers and their families, during a visit to RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, to re-present a Squadron Standard.

Charles greeted by bagpipers as King visits Scotland’s main RAF base

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News