American Idol star Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband and father to her two children dead at 48 following cancer battle

Kelly Clarkson and Mr Blackstock married in 2013. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

American Idol star Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, has died aged 48 after being diagnosed with cancer.

Mr Blackstock, who was a talent manager and met his wife through his job in the music industry, married Ms Clarkson, 48, in 2013 before the pair announced their separation in 2022.

A spokesperson for the family revealed that Mr Blackstock had been battling cancer for three years prior to his death.

The American Idol star shares two children with the manager - River, 11, and Remington, nine - with Mr Blackstock having already fathered two children from a previous marriage.

It comes as sources revealed that just one month before his death, Mr Blackstock's daughter, Savannah, announced she was pregnant with her second child.

A representative for the family said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away.

"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family.

"We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

It comes after Mr Blackstock was pictured in March of this year looking frail as he joined River and Remington at a rodeo in Houston.

In a statement shared to X on Wednesday, Kelly Clarkson revealed that it was a health-related issue with her ex-husband that had forced her to cancel performances, writing:."Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.

"I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding,' she concluded."

River Rose Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, Remington Alexander Blackstock at the Kelly Clarkson Star Ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 19, 2022. Picture: Alamy

Prior to his death, his daughter Savannah wrote on Instagram: "We’ve been keeping a couple sweet surprises. One little girl will be making her arrival at the beginning of January and another beautiful girl named Julianna who has already been one of the greatest blessings to our family.

"The Lord has been so faithful. He’s written a story we never could’ve imagined, and His kindness in this season has left us in awe.

"He’s answered prayers we never even knew how to pray. This journey has been so special full of peace, excitement, and so much grace. We’re growing again, and our hearts are so full. Thank you, Jesus."