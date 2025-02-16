Singer Shakira hospitalised after abdominal issues and forced to cancel concert

16 February 2025, 23:36 | Updated: 16 February 2025, 23:40

Shakira: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Kick Off - Rio de Janeiro
Shakira: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Kick Off - Rio de Janeiro. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Singer Shakira has been hospitalised after suffering 'an abdominal issue', and is not 'in good enough condition' to perform.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The singer of hits like Hips Don't Lie, Shakira, 48, has been hospitalised and is unable to perform after being admitted to the ER.

Due to the illness she was forced to cancel her concert in Lima, Peru as doctors said she wasn't well enough.

She said, via an Instagram Story: "I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalised.

Colombian singer Shakira performs in concert during her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,' or Women Don't Cry Anymore, world tour in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Colombian singer Shakira performs in concert during her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,' or Women Don't Cry Anymore, world tour in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado). Picture: Alamy
Fans gather in front of the clinic where Colombian singer Shakira is hospitalized in Lima on February 16, 2025. Colombian singer Shakira was rushed to the hospital in Lima for abdominal pain.
Fans gather in front of the clinic where Colombian singer Shakira is hospitalized in Lima on February 16, 2025. Colombian singer Shakira was rushed to the hospital in Lima for abdominal pain. Picture: Getty

"The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening.

"I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I've been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru."

Upset fans can be seen leaving the stadium in Lima.

A fan of Colombian pop star Shakira reacts outside of the National Stadium upon learning she canceled her concert after being hospitalized, in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
A fan of Colombian pop star Shakira reacts outside of the National Stadium upon learning she canceled her concert after being hospitalized, in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia). Picture: Alamy
Fans of Colombian pop star Shakira leave the National Stadium upon learning she canceled her concert after being hospitalized, in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Fans of Colombian pop star Shakira leave the National Stadium upon learning she canceled her concert after being hospitalized, in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia). Picture: Alamy

She added that she hopes to be released from hospital soon.

She promised fans that her promoters are already working on a new date for fans that missed out.

She signed off: "Thank you all for your understanding. I love you all."

Lucy Letby was ‘shocked and distressed’ during the investigation into the deaths of babies that she was later found guilty of murdering, and ‘deserves an Oscar’ if she was lying, her former boss said.

Lucy Letby was 'innocent', distressed and ‘deserves an Oscar if she was acting’ says former boss
Jockey Michael O'Sullivan at Ascot Racecourse. Picture date: Friday November 22, 2024.

Cheltenham-winning jockey Michael O'Sullivan dies aged just 24 after fall in race

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Meets With Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves At Downing Street

Starmer to 'overrule' Reeves and call for increased defence spending ahead of meeting with Donald Trump
images shared on social media show police arresting a man following the attack.

'Laughing' Syrian asylum seeker who stabbed boy, 14, to death was motivated by 'Islamic terrorism'
Axel Rudakubana has been jailed for 52 years.

FBI joins investigation into Southport killer amid claims he wiped internet search history

Heavy Rush In Trains For Last Amrit Snan On Prayagraj Kumbh

At least 15 dead in train station stampede in New Delhi

Pope Francis Attends The Weekly General Audience on Wednesday.

Pope Francis to miss Sunday prayer due to 'absolute rest' order after bronchitis diagnosis

Udoka Godwin-Malife

Burton Albion defender allegedly target of racist abuse by fan

Applegreen petrol station in New Town, Uckfield, Sussex.

Teenager dies after car overturned at Sussex petrol station

Starmer, Trump and Putin.

'Once in a generation moment': Starmer warns against NATO division ahead of emergency summit on Ukraine

