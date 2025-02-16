Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Singer Shakira hospitalised after abdominal issues and forced to cancel concert
16 February 2025, 23:36 | Updated: 16 February 2025, 23:40
Singer Shakira has been hospitalised after suffering 'an abdominal issue', and is not 'in good enough condition' to perform.
The singer of hits like Hips Don't Lie, Shakira, 48, has been hospitalised and is unable to perform after being admitted to the ER.
Due to the illness she was forced to cancel her concert in Lima, Peru as doctors said she wasn't well enough.
She said, via an Instagram Story: "I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalised.
"The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening.
"I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I've been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru."
Upset fans can be seen leaving the stadium in Lima.
She added that she hopes to be released from hospital soon.
She promised fans that her promoters are already working on a new date for fans that missed out.
She signed off: "Thank you all for your understanding. I love you all."